Launching in December, Euronews Snow offers a sustainable route to the slopes.

If you prefer ski holidays to beach breaks, get ready to hop aboard the Eurostar Snow train.

Launching on 16 December, it will whisk winter sports lovers from London to the French Alps in a matter of hours.

The service will run until 4 February, connecting Lille with the snowy peaks of southeast France.

Where can you go with Eurostar Snow?

Eurostar Snow connects the UK capital with the French Alps via Lille.

After taking the train from London St Pancras in the UK to Lille in France, you can switch to the service for Bourg-Saint-Maurice, calling at Chambéry, Albertville, Moûtiers-Salins-Brides-Les-Bains and Aime-la-Plagne along the way.

Eurostar Snow will depart every Saturday throughout winter and return every Sunday, with a total journey time of around eight hours.

How much does Eurostar’s snow train cost?

Standard tickets on Eurostar Snow from London to the slopes start from £99 (€116) each way during off-peak dates (13 January to 4 February) and £149 (€174) on peak dates (16 December to 7 January).

Tickets come with an allowance of two large bags and one handbag, plus one pair of skis or one snowboard in a protective case. There are no liquid restrictions on board.

Where to go skiing in Bourg-Saint-Maurice

Located in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourg-Saint-Maurice - often shortened to Bourg - is a paradise for winter sports lovers.

It is the gateway to the Paradiski ski area, home to Les Arcs, Peisey-Vallandry and La Plagne.

From the town’s train station, coaches run regularly to neighbouring ski resorts including Val Thorens, Val d’Isère, Courchevel, La Tania, Tignes, Meribel and Les Menuires.

Packed with five star hotels and Michelin star restaurants, Courchevel is best suited for luxury travellers, while Les Menuires and La Tania offer more affordable options.

If you’re in it for the apres ski, head to Val Thorens, known for its nightlife and events.