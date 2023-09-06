By Euronews Travel with AP, Reuters

Fierce storms have unleashed life-threatening floods in Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria, leading to travel disruption across the region.

A number of flights to and from the Greek island of Skiathos have been cancelled today (6 September), leaving hundreds of holidaymakers stranded.

Storm Daniel has been battering western and central Greece since Monday, just days after a deadly wildfire that has burned for more than two weeks was brought under control in the north of the country.

The Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has blamed both the wildfires and storms on climate change.

“I am afraid that the careless summers, as we knew them [...] will cease to exist and from now on the coming summers are likely to be ever more difficult,” he said on Tuesday.

At least seven people are known to have died in the region, including two tourists who were swept away from a campsite in northwestern Turkey. Two people were killed by the floods in Istanbul, and near the Greek city of Volos, a man died after being struck by a collapsing wall.

On Tuesday, Police ordered vehicles off the streets of three Greek regions: Volos, the nearby mountain region of Pilion and the island of Skiathos until the storm subsides.

Alerts were also sent to people’s mobile phones in central Greece, the Sporades island chain and the island of Evia warning them to limit their movements outdoors due to the weather.

Are flights to and from Greece cancelled because of the storm?

A notice on Skiathos airport website warns of variations of flight arrivals and departures due to “extraordinary weather phenomena”.

But tourist reports paint a more chaotic picture. “Horrendous scenes. We’re currently in the airport. Been locked in for over 12 hours and no flights out until Thursday,” writes one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jet2 has cancelled four flights from the UK to Skiathos today, after being forced to divert one flight from London Stansted to Thessaloniki on Monday.

A message posted on the Jet2 website at 4am today says: “We are sorry to inform you that due to the current and forecasted weather affecting the island of Skiathos we have taken the difficult decision to cancel your flight and/or your entire package holiday tomorrow.

“We know that this is not the news you would like to hear, however, the safety and well-being of all our customers and crew is paramount.”

Skiathos airport’s arrivals and departures board currently lists no cancellations from other airlines, including Ryanair and TUI Airways.

Is it safe to travel to Greece during the storm?

Updated travel advice for Greece from the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) says: “Adverse weather conditions, including floods, are affecting some regions. The situation can change quickly.”

The floods come as high temperatures continue to affect many areas of Greece.

“There are active wildfires across Greece, including in populated areas on the mainland and a number of islands,” the FCDO pointed out. “Wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable.”

The country’s minister of climate crisis and civil protection, Vassilis Kikilias, said the heavy rain was expected to ease up after midday on Wednesday. He advised people in affected areas to stay indoors.