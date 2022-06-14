In Dubai, beach clubs aren’t just for sunbathing. The Emirate’s beach club scene is thriving with venues hosting music events, fitness classes, fashionable restaurants and chic boutiques. Here are six beach clubs and pool lounges to sample the next time you’re in Dubai.

Drift

Best for: Fitness classes, Instagram photos and the ultra-luxury private cabana

Location: One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina

Drift beach club is a beauty nestled on the grounds of one of Dubai’s most luxurious hotels, One&Only Royal Mirage. Artfully positioned Arabesque arches frame Instagram-worthy vistas, often punctuated by flexible yogis striking a pose. Open since 2017, from 10 am to sunset, this adults-only beach club has become a hub for fitness and fashion enthusiasts.

Instructor Sophie Malpass hosts Super SUP Fit classes in the pool. Participants perform yoga, Pilates and HIIT sessions on stand-up paddle boards, which adds both fun and core strengthening to workouts. The onsite boutique, Summer Soul, stocks and supports homegrown labels, presenting them to the well-heeled international visitors at Drift.

The Private Beach Cabana accommodates 10 people, with its own pool, lounge, bathroom, terrace and dinner table. A more affordable option is a seat at Drift’s restaurant where Provence is on the menu.

Surf Club

Best for: EDM DJs and Ibiza-style parties on the sand

Location: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Surf Club’s seasonal Vagabond parties hosting big names from the EDM (electronic dance music) scene have brought raving crowds to this Palm Jumeirah beach bar and restaurant. Open from 10 am until the small hours, patrons dress to impress in a combination of swimwear and party gear. By day, the atmosphere is relaxed with glamorous guests enjoying fashionable sharing plates from the restaurant to the melodic beat of chill-out tracks. After dark, the vibe is charged with bottles of bubbly and sparklers being carried above the crowds to tables surrounded by barefoot dancers savouring the sand between their toes. It’s worth getting past the red ropes and into the VIP area where the sound system is far superior.

Venus Beach Club

Best: Authentic Italian food and vibes

Location: Julius Tower, Caesars Palace Dubai Bluewaters, Bluewaters Island

Venus Beach Club, Caesars Palace Dubai Bluewaters euronews

Dubai’s new Amalfi Coast-inspired beach club is the place to come when you’re desperate for a taste of Italy but can’t get there. Open from 10 am to midnight, the elegantly symmetrical beach club pays homage to all things Italian from the architecture to the pizza.

Come to sunbathe, stay for dinner. There are hidden terraces tucked behind trees, and a terrace overlooking the pool, as well as indoor seating for when air-conditioning is a godsend. On the menu, you’ll find delightfully authentic dishes created by Naples-born executive chef Fabio Tramantano. Tuck into burrata with sweet and sour baby tomatoes drizzled in basil oil; creamy lemon tortellini and pan-seared sea bream with fennel, orange, pine seeds and fresh herbs. Pizza is made in a dedicated room housing a traditional wood fire oven and must-do desserts include a classic tiramisu.

Twiggy By La Cantine

Best for: Creek views and Mediterranean cuisine

Location: Park Hyatt Dubai, Port Saeed

Twiggy sits on the grounds of the white-washed Park Hyatt Dubai, overlooking the hotel’s 100-metre manmade lagoon-style infinity pool, which slips impressively into Dubai Creek views. Open from 9 am until sunset, the beach club is named after the svelte British supermodel and muse, Twiggy, and it’s just as fashionable. Book well advance for a table at the Riviera-inspired restaurant. The lagoon is also open from 9 am until sunset, and the restaurant service begins at 12 pm continuing up until 2 am. Forgot your swimsuit? No problem. Head to the boutique to browse lesser-known international designer collections of beachwear.

SĀN Beach

Best for: Live music and fresh tartare

Location: The Club, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Bird's eye view of SĀN Beach euronews

Bohemian-styled SĀN Beach is like a contemporary African sanctuary. Named after Africa's first indigenous people, the San, their harmony with nature is the inspiration for this beach club. Its tranquil minimalistic restaurant – serving international fare with an impressively long tartare menu, from red prawns to otoro tuna – gives way to a lush landscape of talcum-soft sand, elegant loungers and cabanas with floating drapes drifting on the breeze. SĀN Beach is open from 9 am until midnight on weekdays, and until 1 am at weekends. When it’s time to party, SĀN’s resident band, The Nomades, provides entertainment alongside a roster of guest musicians and DJs.

Aura

Best for: The world’s highest infinity pool

Location: Nakheel Tower, Palm Jumeirah

Suspended 200 metres in the air, Aura is the world’s first and highest 360-degree infinity pool with an accompanying 750-square-metre wraparound deck that’s lined with neat rows of well-padded sun loungers. The looping pool is like an underwater catwalk for the latest swimwear. Dress up and enjoy the views of Dubai from all four aspects of this record-breaking landmark as you join the processions walking through the water. Sunbeds can be booked from 10 am to sunset, and early birds can enjoy aqua fitness classes from 8 am on selected days.