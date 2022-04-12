UK holidaymakers are being forced to cancel their trips due to a backlog at HM Passport Office.

As the government agency is the only issuer of passports in the country, customers are being left frustrated with delayed passport renewals and breakdowns in communication when enquiring about the issue.

It had an average turnaround time of three weeks pre-pandemic, but the Passport Office is currently advising customers to allow up to 10 weeks for applications to be processed.

Some travellers say they have lost hundreds of pounds because their new passports have failed to arrive before their date of departure.

The passport renewal issue comes after days of delays and cancellations at the UK’s biggest airports, raising tensions surrounding Easter travel even higher.

What’s the issue?

Alongside issues at The Passport Office, there have been delays with passport deliveries. The government’s official courier, TNT, has experienced service failings, meaning some customers are having to wait weeks for their documentation to arrive.

There have also been complaints of a system ‘meltdown’, with a lack of appointments for the premium-price fast-track service, and unreachable customer services.

Michael Ward paid £142 (€155) for the Passport Office’s fast-track service, but had to cancel a trip to France when his new passport failed to arrive. The service promises delivery within a week, after the applicant has submitted their paperwork during a face-to-face appointment.

“I travelled three hours for the nearest appointment, and was told to expect delivery seven days later - but my passport never arrived,” says Michael. With his departure date looming, Michael tried to contact the Passport Office but could not get through.

“The departure date came and went and I’ve still not received my passport,” he adds. “The experience has been extremely stressful and I’ve lost a lot of money. There is clearly a communication breakdown that isn’t being addressed”.

The Passport Office says that its demand is “at an all time high". Canva

Why is the Passport Office struggling?

The Passport Office says that its demand is “at an all time high”, with COVID-19 restrictions having recently been lifted in the UK and many EU countries boosting tourism.

As a result of the influx, Director General of HM Passport Office, Abi Tierney, said, “Our dedicated staff are working tirelessly to ensure that passport applications are processed as quickly as possible.”

TNT, the UK government’s official courier, is owned by the US company FedEx. But since signing a contract with the Home Office in 2019, it has been criticised for poor communication and missed deliveries. It adds that any passport related delays are due to a post-pandemic surge in demand.

What can you do if your holiday is cancelled due to a delayed passport?

For those who have lost holidays, cases can be taken to the Financial Services Ombudsman as most travel insurers do not pay out for trips that have been cancelled due to passport issues.

The Financial Ombudsman may ask the insurer to pay out if the customer can prove they have actively taken steps to secure their passport in time.

You can find out more about the passport application process and how to apply on the government website here.