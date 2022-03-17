Your Expo 2020 Dubai itinerary: Explore the world in three, five or eight hours

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

With more than 200 pavilions and 200 eateries, plus thousands of attractions to discover, there’s so much to see and smile about at Expo 2020 Dubai.

From dipping your toes in the cascading Surreal water feature to admiring the sprawling vista atop the Garden in the Sky observation tower, there are no shortage of wonders to soak in.

As Expo 2020 Dubai draws to a close this month, it’s now or never before it’s gone forever to book a whistle stop tour of the world – without ever leaving Dubai. So, whether you’re tight for time or have the luxury of a leisurely day out, we’ve rounded up an essential daily itinerary so you don’t have to waste a single minute.

UAE Pavilion © EXPO 2020

Three hours

10.30am: Pick up your passport

First things first – make sure you’ve got your Expo 2020 Dubai passport. Pick up your one-of-a-kind souvenir at any of the stores on site and start collecting unique stamps handed out at every Country Pavilion and more.

10.40am: Marvel at the UAE Pavilion

No trip to Expo 2020 is complete without a visit to the host pavilion and the UAE masterpiece is nothing short of an architectural phenomenon. Located in Al Forsan, the stunning white structure takes the shape of the national bird of the UAE, the falcon. Inside, you can learn everything there is to know about the remarkable rise of the nation in its 50 years, starting at the indoor desert.

11.30am: Grab a snack at Jubilee Park

To fully appreciate any experience, you need to taste it and just a five-minute stroll from the UAE Pavilion lies Jubilee Park and several foodie hotspots. Visitors to the region should sample the taste of the Middle East at Rising Flavours food hall or venture across the plains of Africa at Alkebulan.

12.15pm: Cool off at Surreal

Ditch your socks and shoes for a paddle through Expo 2020 Dubai’s synchronised water spectacle. The four-storey immersive walls are routinely swept over by gushing torrents of water that then appear to flow upwards in a gravity-defying feat of engineering.

12.45pm: See the Colours of the World

Every day between 12.45pm and 1.30pm Ghaf Avenue comes alive as the Colours of the World parade marches through Al Wasl Zone. The vibrant show features an array of multicultural performers, musicians and artists from across the globe, with a special show on each country’s national day.

Garden in the Sky © EXPO 2020

Five hours

In addition to the above, here’s what you can do if you have five hours to explore.

1.30pm: Enjoy 360-degree views from the Garden in the Sky

Take a trip into the clouds at the 55-metre-tall Garden in the Sky, an observation tower overlooking the entire Expo 2020 Dubai site. The deck rotates on its way up and down the tower, offering breathtaking views from every angle.

2.15pm: Break new ground at Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion

Join over one million people who have visited the Terra – Sustainability Pavilion and become one of the 95 percent who have made a pledge towards positive change. The pavilion demonstrates the damage inflicted on the planet and shows visitors how they can protect the future of our world. A true highlight of Expo.

3.15pm: Immerse yourself in the wonders of Japan

Incredible visuals, captivating animation and an abundance of miniature artwork have made the Japan Pavilion a hit with visitors – especially on Instagram. With interactive installations, imaginative storytelling and origami-inspired architecture, this is one stop you can’t afford to miss.

Visitors in front of Al Wasl Dome © EXPO 2020

Eight hours

In addition to the above, here’s what you can do if you have eight hours to explore.

4.15pm: Reflect on the past at Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabian Pavilion is the second-largest Country Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, offering a glimpse into the Kingdom’s past, present and future. Soak in a thoroughly enjoyable overview of the Gulf nation via a multi-faceted 30-metre-diameter globe with an interactive floor that takes you on an audiovisual journey through the Kingdom's creative scene.

5.15pm: Eat your way around the world

Having worked up a hearty appetite it’s time to refuel at the brand-new Street Food Night Market at Festival Garden. Ten food stands rustle up everything from mouth-watering smoked meats to freshly baked doughnuts, with highlights including Floozie Cookies and Local Fire by The Mattar Farm.

6.30pm: Be mesmerised at Al Wasl Dome

As night falls, head back to the Al Wasl Plaza for a mystical experience as the dome flickers to life with its 360-degree projection surface – the largest of its kind in the world. The captivating light show grows more vibrant as the sun sets, for the perfect end to a jam-packed day of globetrotting. Schedules for the dome and other live performances change daily, so be sure to check the Expo 2020 Dubai website or app before your visit.

Top tips:

Download the Expo 2020 Dubai app for interactive maps and up-to-the minute information.

Book your pavilion slots in advance using the app to guarantee access and avoid queues.

For a more immersive guide, download guided audio tours on the app or use it to tailor journeys to your specific interests.