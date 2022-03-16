Expo 2020 concerts: 15 performances to see before the end of the world’s biggest show

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

As we enter the final fortnight of Expo 2020, the performance programme at the world fair continues to draw crowds.

Music and dance fans can look forward to a jam-packed lineup of events with a string of live shows to enjoy before the final closing ceremony, from Arab pop concerts and Algerian Blues to German electronica and Mexican ballet.

Entry is free with an Expo 2020 pass, though you’d do well to get there early for front row seats.

Here’s what you can expect before the curtain falls:

Tikoubaouine Band

Indulge in some Monday Blues as Algerian rockers Tikoubaouine Band take to the Jubilee Stage to belt out the melodies of northern Africa. The acclaimed group have garnered a loyal following across Europe thanks to their unique sound combining traditional Algerian music with rock ‘n’ roll and the Blues.

Date: Monday, 14 March, 8pm

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Jalsat Nights featuring Aseel Hameem and Majid Al Mohandis

Expo’s Jalsat Nights series continues to make waves and the next jam session sees two Iraqi singers take to the stage for a pop-ballads mashup. Spotify chart-busting Aseel Hameem is known for her toe-tapping numbers, while “the engineer of Arabic song” Al Mohandis can’t help belting out the tear-jerkers.

Date: Tuesday, 15 March, 8.30pm

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Googoosh

With a career spanning 60 years, singer and actress Googoosh is the Mariah Carey of the Arab world. The “Voice of Iran” will take to the Jubilee Stage to serenade crowds with some of her biggest hits such as Hejrat and Man-O Gonjeshk-Hayeh Khouneh.

Date: Thursday, 17 March, 8.30pm

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Saed Abu Tayeh

For the official closing party of the Jordan Pavilion, singer Saed Abu Tayeh will lead a traditional band through a setlist of Levant folk classics. The unique show promises a glimpse into Jordanian culture with songs passed down through generations.

Date: Thursday, 17 March, 9pm

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Tikoubaouine at Jubilee Stage. © EXPO 2020

Parokya ni Edgar

Known for their original rock novelty songs and satirical covers, Filipino rascals Parokya ni Edgar promise to add a bit of colour to the Jubilee Stage. Expect to hear some new tunes for their latest album Borbolen, as well as the brash novelty tracks that we know and love.

Date: Friday, 18 March, 8pm

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Havasi Symphonic Concert Show

World-famous Hungarian pianist and contemporary composer Balázs Havasi is no stranger to Expos, having performed to 20 million at Shanghai World Expo Center. Famed for combining classical music and rock with blinding light shows, this one is guaranteed to be a showstopper.

Date: Saturday, 19 March, 7.30pm

Venue: Jubilee Stage

NOËP

Celebrate the eve of Estonian National Day with indie-electro pop genius NOËP who will be pumping out the likes of Head Out Of The Water and Differences during his Expo set. One of Estonia's biggest acts, NOËP - real name Andres Kopper - has taken Europe by storm with almost seven million Spotify hits on his debut single Move.

Date: Saturday, 19 March, 10pm

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Isaac Hernandez Expressions

If you like your ballet with a side of rock ‘n’ roll then this is one performance you can’t afford to miss. “Ballet rockstar” Isaac Hernandez will take to the Jubilee Stage for a night of pointed toes and air guitar, demonstrating the skills and style that led to his position as lead principal dancer of the English National Ballet.

Date: Wednesday, 23 March, 5pm

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Ameli Paul

The German electronic duo are renowned for their otherworldly sets that combine a series of live instruments and relaxed vocals with analogue effects, synth and organic recordings. The resulting sound is something unique, multifaceted and utterly mesmerising.

Date: Wednesday, 23 March, 8pm and 9.30pm

Venue: Auditorium, German Pavilion

Jalsat Nights at Jubilee Stage. © EXPO 2020

Hamza Hawsawi

X Factor Arabia winner Hamza Hawsawi is credited with bringing Saudi Arabia’s musical scene to the world. The trailblazing R&B artist is expected to croon out a multilingual mix of solo tracks and hit covers guaranteed to get the crowd on its feet.

Date: Thursday, 24 March, 10pm

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Noon & Friends

Enjoy a sonic stew of global sounds from this multicultural trio combining the oud, eclectic bass and drums. Expect shades of funk groove, African and Indian rhythms and electric effects.

Date: Friday, 25 March, 7pm

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Voices of the Andalusian Gardens

Be captivated by the oldest and most traditional Andalusian and Gharnati Arabic music at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre. The evening will feature the Orchestra of Fez and the singer Nabyla Mann performing separate and joint sets.

Date: Friday, 25 March, 9pm

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Giovanni Sollima: 100 Cellos Live in Dubai 2022

Experience the spine-tingling sensation as the roar of 100 cellos wash over you during an incredible performance of classical music standards and pop hits. Led by conductor and cellist Giovanni Sollima, 100 Cellos have performed to audiences across Europe, Asia and beyond.

Date: Friday, March 25, 9pm

Venue: Jubilee Stage

Sounds of Africa

The sounds of Africa are brought to life using authentic instruments from the continent such as the kora, the balafon and a gourd-resonated xylophone. Get ready for an energetic series of performances that showcase Africa’s sumptuous sounds.

Date: Saturday, 26 March, 6.30pm and 7.30pm

Venue: Sun Stage

Apo & The Apostles

The final hurrah of Expo 2020 Dubai will end the spectacle with a bang. One of the Middle East’s leading contemporary bands, Apo & The Apostles boasts an eclectic sound that fuses blues, dance, pop, rock and soul. Expect an unforgettable show.

Date: Wednesday, 28 March, 9pm

Venue: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre