Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi has announced that the country will end its COVID-19 state of emergency on 31 March.

The aim is to "reopen everything as quickly as possible" he told Italian media in Florence.

After more than two years of restrictions the announcement means that Italy's emergency measures will be gradually lifted from 1 April.

Without giving specific dates, Draghi confirmed that the use of the 'green pass' health certificate will be scaled back and the need to present proof of vaccination status at many venues will also be steadily removed.

“We will gradually put an end to the enhanced green certificate obligation, starting with outdoor activities including fairs, sports, parties and shows,” he told reporters.

Rules on quarantine will also be eased in April, though no specific dates were given.

What are Italy's travel rules?

Visitors from the EU and Schengen zone need to show either proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative COVID-19 test. The test can either be a negative lateral flow test taken within 24 hours before arrival or a PCR test taken within 48 hours. Tests must be from a certified provider and home test kits are not allowed.

This is a simplification of the previous rules, which required travellers from the EU and Schengen zone to show proof of vaccination or recovery and a negative test result. There was a five-day quarantine period for anyone who was unable to provide both, but this has also been scrapped.

Passengers flying to or from Italy must also wear an FFP2 mask at all times while on board.

The government will review all rules again on 15 March 2022.

What if I'm travelling from a non-EU country?

From the 1 March, travellers to Italy from outside the EU are subject to the same rules as those from European countries. This means non-EU travellers will need to present either a vaccination certificate, a recovery certificate or a negative test result.

Previously, both a vaccination certificate and a negative were required.

Montepulciano, Italy Canva

What if I'm travelling from the UK?

Passengers from the UK still need to show their vaccination certificate and provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter Italy. The test can either be a PCR test taken within 48 hours or a lateral flow test taken up to 24 hours before arrival.

Only tests from a certified provider will be accepted.

The UK is currently on Italy's 'List D', which means it is classified as medium risk. Others countries on this list include the US, Australia and Canada

The NHS COVID-19 Travel Pass can be used as a Green Pass in Italy, as long as the QR code is readable. However if you haven't had your booster, your second dose must have been received no more than six months ago, that's 180 days. Alternatively you can show a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 issued in the last six months, along with proof of two doses.

The Italian government has made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory to police starting from December 15. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo

The 'Super Green Pass' explained

Until the rules relax in April, Italian residents and visitors must carry a ‘Super Green Pass’ to access most indoor places.

The pass shows proof of vaccination (currently deemed to be two doses) or recovery from the virus within the last six months.

Required in cinemas, theatres and stadiums, the Super Green Pass cannot be obtained with a negative COVID test result, meaning that it excludes people who are unvaccinated.

You also need it to be able to dine in restaurants, both indoors and outdoors, as well as to be allowed into hotels, ski lifts, museums, archaeological sites, gyms and swimming pools.

The Super Green Pass is required on all forms of public transport.

It is also required on all forms of public transport - local, regional and national - including planes, trains, ships, buses, trams and subways.

How do I obtain a Super Green Pass?

For those in the EU, you can use your EU Digital COVID Certificate issued by your home country instead of a Super Green Pass.

For Brits, Italy will accept the UK’s proof of COVID-19 recovery or vaccination record as equivalent to a Super Green Pass - as long as it is in the form of a QR code.

As a Brit, your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is not designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate your vaccine status. Instead you need to download the NHS App and get a QR code through this.

A woman has her COVID-19 'green pass' checked as ski resorts reopen in Bormio, Italian Alps. PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP or licensors

What's the easiest way to find out travel rules for Italy?

Italy's rules can change at short notice.

For the most up-to-date and reliable information, fill in this questionnaire from the Italian Foreign Ministry. It is in English and will give you the travel requirements based on your individual situation.

You can also check the Italian Health Ministry’s travel information page (in English).

Or you can call the Italian coronavirus information line.

From Italy: 1500 (toll-free number)

From abroad: +39 0232008345 or +39 0283905385