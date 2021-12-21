Christmas desert: how Dubai celebrates the festive season

From a skydiving Santa, to sleighs on water, in this episode of Postcards we find out how people in Dubai are getting wrapped up in the holiday spirit.

Christmas in the desert

'Tis the season to be jolly', even in the desert, and Dubai likes to go big on Christmas. At the family entertainment complex, Global Village, a skydiving Santa arrived to switch on the lights of an eight-metre carbon-neutral LED tree installation. The celebrations in the city are well underway and just as the weather is different to other parts of the world, Santa’s mode of transport is too. Instead of sliding his sleigh on snow, here it floats on water.

Festive markets, fairs and events are also popular. In Al Habtoor City you can experience the food and crafts of a traditional European-style Christmas market. Natalie Lindo Euronews

Dubai's Winter Garden Christmas market has around 100 stalls selling crafts and food from over 100 countries. And, it's still possible to have a white Christmas in Dubai if you want one. Ski style chalets at the Kempinski Hotel at the Mall of the Emirates offer direct views of an indoor ski slope, complete with grotto and elves.

Even if you don't celebrate the holiday, it's hard not to get wrapped up in the cheerful spirit.