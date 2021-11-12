If you're planning a ski trip this winter, downloading an app before you hit the slopes can save you time and energy.

Ski apps cover everything, from tips on mastering the terrain, to predicting the best powder spots. You can even skip the queues at the resort and buy your ski pass in advance.

Whether you're an expert or novice skier, we've found some of the best apps for you, just don't forget your touchscreen-friendly winter gloves.

How to get a ski pass in advance

If you're tired of queuing for ski passes, Alto.Ski can help. Nicknamed the 'Oyster card for skiing,' users can order a pass to be delivered straight to their accommodation. It's also a "pay-as-you-ski" pass, so you only pay for the time you spend on the slopes.

You can also book accommodation, ski schools and ski and snowboard hire via the app.

Alto.Ski will initially roll out across 13 resorts in Italy this 2021/22 season and plans to expand further into Europe in the coming months and global destinations in 2022.

Skiing discounts and deals

Liftopia gives you access to thousands of deals, including pre-booked lift passes, lessons, equipment rentals and other winter sport-related purchases.

Simply choose your country and ski trip dates, and the app will find you deals as well as in-depth mountain information.

If you aren't sure where you're going, Liftopia gives you the best deals in the local area, so you could end up finding lesser-known ski resorts offering better prices.

The best app for ski runs

FATMAP covers the world’s biggest ski resorts in one app, which provides a 3D render of the terrain including all the marked ski runs and surrounding areas.

The app has gradient, avalanche risk and aspect layers allowing you to understand the terrain better.

You can also follow your friends, local guides or favourite outdoor athletes to see what they are getting up to on the slopes.

How to improve your skiing technique

Carv is a digital ski coach that connects to your ski boots and tracks your every movement, it then uses this data to analyse your technique.

The app is best for intermediate and advanced skiers who don't want to invest time and money in more skiing lessons.

It uses advanced motion and pressure sensors to map out your technique before delivering real-time audio feedback.

What app can I use to track my skiing?

Ski Tracks records everything you need to know about your day on the slopes, including the number of runs, speed, distance, vertical feet, and total time skiing.

It has 3D maps where you can see every run and lift you rode, and you can view your stats in either chart or graph format.

Can I geo-locate my friends when I'm skiing?

If you've been charging around the mountains all day and decide it’s time for a mulled wine, instead of calling your friends, you can geo-locate them on a 3D map using SkiLynx.

The app uses GPS and detailed trail maps to show where you are in real-time, and includes details such as slope difficulty and gradients on your chosen route.

It will also record your runs, lifts taken and kilometres skied so you can compare your day with your friends.

What is the best ski app for weather forecasts?

Everybody wants to know the weather forecast and where the fresh powder is.

OnTheSnow has the current conditions and snow reports from more than 2,000 ski areas around the world, as well as crowd-sourced condition reports and powder notifications.

The app also features live webcams, GPS enabled trail maps and you can set a powder alert so you never miss out on fresh tracks.

What is the best mountain safety app?

Cairn helps you get home safely from your on and off-piste skiing adventures. The app provides information on where you can receive a mobile signal and allows you to leave a trip plan with your friends before you set off.

If you're late back, they will receive an alert and your GPS location thanks to live tracking.

Cairn also includes timings for routes, offline maps and rescue advice.