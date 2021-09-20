Last week the UK made some big announcements regarding international travel, including simplifying its traffic light system from October and scrapping PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers.

What is happening with UK travel?

The current system is separated into green, amber and red-listed countries - each with their own requirements when it comes to quarantining, PCR testing and vaccination status.

But from October 4 2021, there just will be a single red list.

In addition, fully vaccinated travellers won't need to take a PCR test before travelling to the UK, unless they are coming from a red list country.

Day 2 tests, currently an obligatory PCR test taken after arriving in the UK, will be replaced with a cheaper lateral flow test.

Which countries have moved off the red list?

For the past few weeks, the UK had 62 countries on its red list. That means travellers from those countries must spend 11 nights in hotel quarantine upon arrival to the UK and take day 2 and day 8 tests - at their own expense.

Over the summer, these countries included popular tourist destinations like Turkey and the Philippines.

Grant Shapps has now announced that eight countries will be removed from the red list from September 22 - these are:

Turkey

Pakistan

The Maldives

Egypt

Sri Lanka

Oman

Bangladesh

Kenya

The government has said these changes should last "into the New Year at the very least."

Full details from the UK government are available here.

What do experts think about the new testing plans?

Professor Denis Kinane, founding scientist at Cignpost ExpressTest, has outlined the concerns around this more lax approach to testing. He explains, "Any move to drop gold-standard PCR tests in favour of lateral flow will be a calculated risk that could put Britain at risk of new COVID variants entering the country.

"Currently, [our] data shows four in every 1,000 people are testing positive after they arrive in the UK, and every one of them had already supposedly recorded a negative lateral flow test while abroad.

"That is the equivalent of 400 people entering the UK with COVID every single day. Without PCR testing, we are in danger of reducing our ability to sequence positive tests for variants of concern, making us blind to new threats or changes in the virus."