'Biohack' your body with these futuristic wellness treatments

The quest for longevity is being given a sci-fi spin by a handful of cutting-edge clinics around the world that deliver a range of curious treatments that promise full-body upgrades for humans.

These wellbeing hubs go much further than conventional spas by bringing together technology, medicine and science to increase lifespan.

BelleCell, London

Inside the Mayfair-based regeneration clinic. bellecell.com

BelleCell in London’s wealthy Mayfair district defines its treatments as being underpinned by “molecular wellness."

Some of its more extreme procedure include IV drips that feed anti-aging cocktails of nutrients and antioxidants straight into your bloodstream, and stem cell lift facials that involve a radio frequency “hand piece” being massaged over the skin of your face.

It also offers virtual reality experiences, microbiome testing and zero gravity massage chairs.

Upgrade Labs, Los Angeles

Fancy trying some cryotherapy? Bulletproof Upgrade Labs

Developed by Dave Asprey (the guy who invented Bulletproof coffee), Upgrade Labs is located at the Beverly Hilton hotel in LA.

I't said to be the first-ever “biohacking human upgrade facility."

The centre features 15 high-tech treatments like cryotherapy, where you spend up to three minutes in a freezing cold -220°F chamber.

There's also an Ozone Sauna which sees you cocooned in a pod with a face mask feeding you pure O3 (oxygen with an extra molecule) to achieve “hyper-oxygenation."

Clinique La Prairie, Switzerland

Located in the Swiss town of Montreux, the clinic is renowned for its futuristic approach to wellness. Clinique La Prairie

Clinique La Prairie’s Revitalisation Premium programme claims to provide the world’s most advanced (and possibly most expensive) anti-ageing and longevity treatment.

It costs CHF 40,200 (€37,321) and lasts seven days, six nights (accommodation and meals are included).

The treatments prescribed are based on the “rejuvenating science of cell therapy” and DNA testing for a highly personalised diagnosis.

Jenny Southan is editor and founder of travel trend forecasting agency Globetrender.