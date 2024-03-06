This year at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona the artificial intelligence is centre stage. It feels like we are entering in a new era of technology thanks to AI capabilities and how fast can change our lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The emergence of Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the way we interact with technology and with each other, redefining the boundaries between the digital and physical worlds.

At this year’s edition of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, reporter Cristina Giner was on the ground to find out how mobile developers are integrating AI into their devices to personalise the user experience and make smartphones more user-friendly and intuitive.

One such development from mobile phone manufacturer Honor is eye-tracking technology that allows you to control your phone without touching the screen.

In this episode of Sci-Tech Cristina also meets with industry experts to discuss the benefits of AI for connectivity, and the importance of building trust in AI whilst ensuring user privacy. Watch the video above to join her at Mobile World Congress as she unlocks the future of technology.