We delve into the cutting-edge technologies showcased at Huawei Connect 2023, offering insights into how small and medium-sized enterprises can embrace digitalisation and sustainability, with highlights on renewable energy, digital solutions, and AI innovations.

What is the latest tech that small and medium-sized enterprises can use to help them make the jump towards digitalisation and being greener? Reporter Chris Burns went to the Huawei Connect 2023 trade show at the Paris Expo to find out.

Among the keynote speakers, Dries Acke, Policy Director at SolarPower Europe, explained how renewable energy is growing and getting smarter with better system integration, grids, storage and batteries.

Chris took a walking tour of the displays at the event with Kenneth Fredriksen, Senior Vice President at Huawei Europe, who explained some of the key digital solutions for SMEs, including some in the fields of energy, retail, transportation and manufacturing.

Among them, we see how automated guided vehicles or AGVs are navigating warehouses better. We'll also look at retail, where scanners and screens are being added to shopping carts and product labels on store shelves can be updated with a few taps on an app.

At one of the trade show’s displays on artificial intelligence, Chris poses to get his avatar created, which is then paired up with another avatar in the system.

The Euronews reporter also shares a clip of a Euronews Debate that he hosted on how to close the digital gap among Europe’s SMEs.