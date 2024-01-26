‘Affiliate Content’ is used to describe content that contains affiliate links. Euronews is compensated for the products and services linked to this article. This content is produced by Euronews affiliates and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists.

By Nathalie Marquez Courtney

For over a decade, Barcelona has been hailed as one of the hottest tech hot spots in Europe, holding its own against behemoth capitals like Berlin, Paris, and London.

New research is now showing that, as its ecosystem matures, the seaside city is becoming an even more attractive tech base.

Here’s why the Barcelona start-up scene is more vibrant than ever, and why it might just be the perfect place to land an exciting new job opportunity.

A decade of tech innovation

Barcelona has spent the last ten years building its reputation as a solid start-up location, becoming the largest tech hub in southern Europe.

Research from non-profit tech association Tech Barcelona shows that between 2016 and 2022 the aggregate number of early-stage start-ups based in Barcelona nearly doubled, and in 2021 and 2022 Barcelona surpassed the billion-dollar funding threshold twice.

Combine this with a well-educated talent pool, Spain’s start-up and entrepreneur-friendly legal system, and Barcelona’s "smart city" appeal (it was dubbed "the most wired city in the world" by Fortune Magazine), and it’s easy to see why so many early-stage companies came flocking – 1,700 at last count.

It’s not just start-ups: scale-ups are thriving too

While the city’s great early-stage startup environment is widely recognised, there are promising signs that it can successfully build on all that potential.

In most major European cities, scale-ups tend to be concentrated in and around the capital, which in this case is Madrid.

But Spain is the only European country with two main scale-up hotspots, with one report showing that Barcelona is home to over 400 tech scale-ups which have collectively raised $8.7 billion (€8 billion) since inception, almost half of Spain’s overall total, and more than its capital.

Not only that, but nearly 100 international companies have established their digital and innovation hubs in Barcelona, making it sixth in the world for attracting international talent.

Sun, sea, and opportunity

With great year-round weather, a well-served international airport, and quick and easy transport links that can take you up the mountains or to a beach in 20 minutes, Barcelona was one of the original digital nomad destinations.

Years on, it’s still considered a great place to find a diverse community of technologists, and its appeal as a friendly and fun place to live hasn’t waned (even if, like many European cities, rents have increased).

Last year, the Spanish government introduced the long-awaited digital nomad visa, which makes it easier to call the Gothic city home, even if your employer is based elsewhere.

This will no doubt add to the collection of folks working across the city’s vibrant tech scene, leading to even more exciting opportunities.

Curious about making yourself at home among Barcelona’s modernist marvels or at another great urban start-up hub?

Browse the Euronews Jobs Board today for exciting tech openings across Europe, like the three below.

Junior Customer Success Manager, SumUp

Payment processing company SumUp has offices across the globe, including in Barcelona, Copenhagen, and Berlin, where it is looking for a German-speaking Junior Customer Success Manager who is passionate about championing small businesses.

A proactive, positive, and dynamic mindset will be key to this role, which involves supporting SumUp’s merchants to use their suite of products and tools. This role is ideal for an emphatic problem-solver who is good at explaining complex issues in a simple way. Find out more here.

Azure DevOps Engineer, Keywords Studio

With offices across Europe, including in Barcelona, Madrid, Milan, and Dublin, development services company Keywords Studios is seeking an experienced and certified Azure DevOps Engineer to join their team.

Your responsibilities will include managing hybrid and pure cloud solutions, which are part of the wide range of services Keywords provides the video game industry.

At least five years of experience in a similar role is required, alongside a strong understanding of the Azure and Office 365 ecosystems. Explore the remote role and apply here.

SMB Account Executive, Zendesk

Though this is a German-speaking hybrid or remote role, as a New Business Account Executive at customer service platform Zendesk you can opt to base yourself from one of Zendesk’s hubs in Barcelona, Berlin, or Dublin.

Working across a large customer base, this role will see you single-handedly leading an inbound and outbound pipeline of sales opportunities.

A minimum of two years of sales experience, ideally in a multi-tenant SaaS company, is required. Get all the info here.

