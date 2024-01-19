Do you run errands during the work day? Then you could be a "blender".

By Suzie Coen

When about it comes to work, do you want it completely separated from your personal life (as brilliantly demonstrated in the TV show ‘Severance’), or do you prefer mixing your work tasks and personal time throughout the day?

Your answer lets you know whether you're a splitter (the former) or a blender (the latter).

According to 2022 research from Gallup, there is about a 50/50 split between splitters and blenders among the working population.

Gallup’s research found that Gen Z and young Millennials are fairly evenly divided between splitters and blenders. Older Millennials favour blending (56 percent) and Baby Boomers prefer splitting (55 percent).

Of course, it’s not unimaginable that different work styles could potentially be a source of workplace tension.

Splitters may irritate blenders when they refuse to answer work emails or phone calls outside of work hours. Blenders may drive splitters mad when they pop out to run errands during the working day.

But it’s been proven that both sides can be engaged at work and productive once leaders promote open communication, offer flexible scheduling, and set up clear expectations.

Why you need to know

If companies are deciding when and where people work, it’s imperative they know which of their employees are splitters and which are blenders.

When employees are mismatched with their preferred work style, they’re less likely to be engaged and feel treated with respect, and more likely to be burnt out and looking for a new job.

It’s well known that most people today desire flexibility and autonomy in their work, but there’s a large share of employees who want clear boundaries, too.

Preferring remote work doesn't necessarily mean you're a blender, and with a shift away from purely remote work opportunities, many workers in hybrid positions still desire boundaries and focus time.

Communication matters

If there’s a disconnect between what workers want and what bosses think they want, the solution is simple: talk about it.

It’s clear most employees have probably never been asked how they prefer to work.

Managers of course should be asking this question to better learn how to support their employees, and then allow them to work in whichever way makes them the most productive.

Minor tweaks and accommodations could make all the difference. Now that so many teams are hybrid, questions of boundaries, focus time and productivity are a necessary conversation.

In our new era of work, the right strategy boils down to increased communication and more engaged managers who are actually equipped to lead remote and hybrid teams.

If you’re aiming to thrive in 2024, it makes sense to seek out opportunities with organisations that help employees find their version of balance.

