Euronews Next is at CES 2024 in Las Vegas to report on the latest technology trends from the world's largest consumer tech fair. Here's what to expect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tech community is descending on Las Vegas this week for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where an estimated 130,000 attendees and 4,000 exhibitors are expected at this year's event.

The world's largest technology fair, which will stretch out over the equivalent of 43 football fields, will run from January 9-12.

The biggest topic this year is artificial intelligence (AI), which is being implemented in areas such as healthcare, space tech, and mobility.

One company, NuraLogix, takes your selfie and can then use AI to measure your health data, from how old your skin is, to your overall health and chances of diseases such as diabetes.

"The 30-second selfie goes to our cloud, and from our cloud, we're able to give you things like heart rate, respiration, blood pressure, you're risk of heart attack and stroke, and a number of other different measurements," said Vince Traylor, Director of Sales & Partnerships at NuraLogix.

"AI is a big part of this, we're actually using what we call affective AI. What we're doing is we're taking physiological and psychological biomarkers, and we're using that to basically understand your health condition in real-time".

AI helping humans reach Mars

AI is also being used in space tech.

French start-up Coreod Space is using AI to launch the first space psychologist helmet to be used by astronauts going to Mars.

"The AI is very important because since we are working first of all with the astronauts, the AI is first of all going to collect the data. Our main and huge step is that we are preparing an AI as a psychologist for astronauts for Mars," Dr Elise Jabes, CEO and founder of Coreod Space told Euronews Next.

Dr Elise Jabes Euronews

While CES is demonstrating how AI can be used to better our world, there are still many unanswered questions about regulation to prevent the technology from threatening our privacy while still boosting innovation.

It comes as Europe is writing its blueprint for regulating AI.

"You have to balance privacy against innovation. We have to welcome change, we have to be willing to pivot and those companies and countries which do that will be the winners," Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association told Euronews Next.

What else to expect at CES 2024

But CES will not just be about AI. Flying taxis, a folding scooter, and electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to showcase the mobility tech of tomorrow.

Televisions will also be big again this year with foldable TVs and others that offer technology similar to that of a smartphone.

For the first time, Netflix will be present at the fair to promote its new sci-fi drama "3 Body Problems".

The beauty industry will also make its debut at CES as L’Oréal takes to the stage to showcase its latest innovations.

For more on this story, watch our report from this year's CES in the media player above.