The girl boss era is over - welcome to the age of lazy girl jobs! This new form of quiet quitting is taking over our open spaces. - Copyright Canva

By Aoife Barry

A decade ago, Sheryl Sandberg’s book Lean In encouraged women to be more assertive in the workplace. After generations of top-down sexism, she wanted to show women they rightly deserved corporate power.

What followed was the era of the ‘girl boss’, which coincided with hustle culture as millennials fought back against institutional sexism and prioritised their careers.

Then came the pandemic, and the manifold changes it brought to the workplace. Chief among these was working from home, which showed many people that a new work-life balance was possible when they didn’t have to go to an office.

Attitudes towards work are shifting

This meant that when the ‘new normal’ emerged, attitudes towards work amongst the younger Gen Z generationhad shifted.

They realised that while girl boss and hustle culture had laudable aims, they could result in a life more about work than anything else.

Gen Z wanted to do things differently. The first sign of this shift was the emergence of the quiet quitting trend on social media in 2022.

Any phrase that uses the word “quitting” is going to raise eyebrows. But quiet quitting was a rejection of the hustle culture, and a refusal to do more work than people were being paid for.

Rise of the Lazy Girl Job

This summer, on quiet quitting’s heels, came a new spin on things: “lazy girl jobs”.

The woman who coined the phrase, TikTok influencer Gabrielle Judge, says a lazy girl job is “basically something you can quiet quit”.

“There’s a lot of jobs out there where you can make 60-80k, so pretty comfortable salaries, and not do that much work, and be able to work remotely” explains Judge.

To her, a lazy girl job is one that pays you enough that you don’t worry about the cost of living, is safe and is flexible time and location-wise.

It isn’t a case of one size fits all, says Judge - it’s more about adjusting your mindset. (Judge also notes there is “still something very sexy” about having a 9-5. Phew.)

But one of the issues with the lazy girl job is the name, which is gendered and can denote an idea of women wanting to be lazy in the workplace––not a welcome notion after decades of women struggling to be treated equally.

In answer to that, Judge goes into a lot of detail on her TikTok account about what qualifies as a lazy girl job. She clarifies that it’s not actually about laziness, or what she calls “mouse jiggling”, also known as sitting there doing nothing.

Another issue with lazy girl jobs is the idea that they are so flexible they allow parenting and work to happen in tandem.

For some parents, a happier situation is when there’s a clear delineation between their work day and parenting, rather than chasing both at the same time.

Searching for true flexibility

At its core, there’s plenty a person of any gender can take from the notion of lazy girl jobs.

Essentially it’s about reassessing work-life balance and working jobs that allow for flexibility while compensating you effectively.

This should cut down on feelings of being taken for granted, or being resentful of your role, which will also make your employer happy.

The notion can also help you assess if you’re currently in the right job, or if there are better options out there for you.

Do you work in a job where there’s an off-kilter work-life balance, or where the sort of lifestyle you’d love feels completely out of reach? Is your job forcing itself into too many hours of the day? If you pictured your ideal day, how close to your current day does it actually look?

TikTok trends will come and go, and we can ignore those we don’t find useful. But some trends can encourage us to look deeper into parts of our own life.

