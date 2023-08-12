Feeling tired? Here's how much sleep people are getting in Europe

Slovakia ranks as the most-rested country in Europe, while Greece is the worst. So how does your country stack up when it comes to sleep and being rested?

A new study has revealed that Slovakia is the most well-rested country in Europe, with Finland and Bulgaria close behind in second and third place.

It might not be the most rigorous scientific methodology, but a bedroom furniture retailer looked at eight factors to determine whether people in 28 European countries are likely to be well rested, or not.

The factors considered included data about maximum and minimum working hours, holiday leave entitlement, how many breaks workers are allowed each day and the percentage of the population which sleeps for 7 hours each night or more.

Crunching the numbers, the survey found that Slovakia came out on top as Europe's most well-rested country. Some of the reasons why Slovaks are sleeping so soundly at night include a generous 28 days of paid holiday each year, an extra 15 days of public holidays, and 12 hours of rest between shifts at work - when most countries in Europe have a minimum of just 11 hours between shifts.

In second place was Finland, with 83% of people getting 7 or more hours of sleep each night, the highest of any country in the survey.

Workers in the Nordic nation are also entitled to one-hour breaks at work, the longest of any of the 28 countries in the survey. Finns also have one of the lowest average yearl hours worked per person.

Bulgaria came in third, largely thanks to its workers having uninterrupted 48 hour breaks each week on consecutive days, one of which is Sunday.

At the bottom end of the list: Italy, Netherlands and Greece are the three worst-rested countries in Europe, the study found.

Some of the reasons keeping Greeks up at night include just 20 days of paid vacation, and only 9 days of paid public holidays each year.

Workers are also entitled to just 15-minute breaks during the day.

See the full results of the study here.