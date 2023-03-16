Despite layoffs and cutbacks, the tech sector is still hiring.

Despite layoffs and cutbacks, the tech sector is still hiring.

By Elaine Burke

We’ve all seen the headlines. Tens of thousands of jobs around the world have been cut in tech, even at household names such as Amazon, Meta, Google and Microsoft. And even more could be on the horizon.

Yet even amidst all these cutbacks, the tech sector is still hiring. Talent shortages across key skills mean some roles remain as competitive as ever. And new growth areas with limited long-term knowledge mean some talent is as precious as gemstones.

Artificial intelligence (AI)

One such area is AI, which has emerged as a beacon for tech’s bright future. The explosion of hype for generative AI – led by the release of DALL-E and then ChatGPT from sector leader OpenAI – has other companies racing to ensure they don’t get left behind by the next big thing in tech.

A 2021 study of LinkedIn’s Economic Graph found that AI employment in Europe was yet to penetrate sectors outside of ICT and academia. That, however, is at a turning point.

Telecommunications

Whatever obstacles the tech sector might face, the path is clear for global digitalisation to continue and the essential infrastructure underpinning everyday modern life will have a key role for years to come.

In the EU, public funding of about €240 million has been earmarked for 6G research and innovation, with the goal of moving from conception to standardisation by around 2025. Telecoms companies that want to move with the times need the talent to keep up.

Change management

While the tech sector is zooming into the future with the mainstreaming of what were once fanciful technologies, other sectors are still getting to grips with the cloud era.

When executed well, digital transformation programmes can offer businesses a competitive advantage, increase efficiencies, boost productivity and cut costs. All these benefits will only be realised, however, by bringing in leaders that understand people as well as technology.

Semiconductors

Increased digitisation means the high demand for semiconductors will only continue. The EU recently set out to develop its own research to production pipeline with the European Chips Act.

This framework will enable the establishment of the first semiconductor production facilities of this kind in Europe and has already attracted an €80 billion investment programme from Intel for facilities in Germany, Ireland, France, Italy, Poland and Spain.

Cybersecurity

Digitisation also demands digital security, meaning the cybersecurity skills gap is significant – not only for its size but also the risk it represents.

Non-profit cybersecurity network (ISC)2 estimates a global cybersecurity workforce gap of 3.4 million people. Germany and France in particular have seen their gaps widen, with estimated shortages of 104,197 and 60,859 workers respectively.

Senior AI & ML Software Engineer, Siemens

Siemens is looking for an ambitious Senior AI & ML Software Engineer to join its Healthineers division in Dublin, Ireland. Siemens Healthineers is a global medtech delivering technologies and services for diagnostics, molecular medicine and digital health.

This senior role offers the opportunity to solve real-world health problems with complex AI models, while also mentoring the next generation of AI professionals. Find out more about the role’s requirements or check out other roles available at Siemens.

Principal System Engineer Industrial Innovation, NXP Semiconductors

Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors is looking for a Principal System Engineer Industrial Innovation to drive 6G system engineering within its CTO System Innovation team in Hamburg, Germany. This role is an opportunity for an experienced engineer to contribute to 6G use case and system requirements, and play an active role in 6G standardisation.

Project Manager – Change Management, Société Générale

France-headquartered financial services business Société Générale is embarking on an expansive digital transformation journey with thousands of vacancies to support it. This early-career Project Manager – Change Management opening on its change management team in La Défense outside Paris is an opportunity to level up experience in this field while working with international teams in New York, Hong Kong and Bengaluru. Get the full job spec here.

Wafer Metrology Application Engineer, ASML

ASML, a supplier for the global chipmaking industry and one of Europe’s most valuable tech companies, is looking for a Wafer Metrology Application Engineer in Veldhoven, The Netherlands. This entry-level engineering role is open for someone with a problem-solving mentality, a strong technical background and a passion for physics.

Senior System Engineer – Identity & Access Management, Zalando

Fashion e-commerce platform Zalando requires comprehensive identity and access management features so that its customers, transactions and in-house users stay secure and protected. This Senior System Engineer – Identity & Access Management opportunity on the team in Berlin is ideal for a hands-on engineer who diligently documents everything and can learn on the job through independent research.

