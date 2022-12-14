Online or on campus? Germany’s ESMT Berlin offers the best of both worlds with its Global Online MBA

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

In the digital age, the world of business is smaller than ever. But while the internet opens doors, face-to-face interaction often seals the deal – and it’s a similar situation in the classroom.

Today, more students than ever are keen to combine the flexibility of remote learning with the networking elements of the on-campus experience, and a new MBA at one of Europe’s top business schools holds the key.

ESMT Berlin’s Global MBA enables professionals from all over the world to access innovative learning tools and draw knowledge from leading minds without leaving their home office.

And, alongside the flexibility to study anywhere in the world, lies the opportunity to draw first-hand experience at the heart of one of Europe’s most exciting business hubs.

What is the Berlin Experience Week?

An optional elective of the Global Online MBA, the Berlin Experience Week allows students to meet their virtual cohort and professors in person and to take advantage of lectures, company visits and networking at the Berlin campus.

The optional, for-credit, elective module, engages students in highly interactive sessions focused on key developments in the German and global economy, with a particular focus on the city’s start-up scene.

The week comprises a mixture of academic sessions, company visits, team-building events, and a social program to cement bonds built during the initial online modules.

The cost of participation is included in the program fee, and all students must have completed Module 0 and at least two other core modules to be eligible to take part in the course, which runs on multiple occasions throughout the year.

What do students say about the Experience Week?

The first Berlin Experience Week took place from 11-17 July 2022, in what Canadian student Patrick Gall found to be an invaluable extension of his studies.

“It’s a great opportunity for networking with students and other professionals at ESMT,” says Gall, a student network facilitator at the University of British Colombia. “Networking is crucial in business and it’s incredibly important if you want to progress.

“Being able to connect with individuals that might be potential future partners is very beneficial and having that face-to-face connection really solidifies a strong relationship that can then be taken to the online world.”

For fellow student Justina Geneviciute, from Lithuania, the experience has ignited a passion for German business.

“Berlin is a startup hub for Europe, so it gave me a lot of energy and a lot of inspiration,” she says. “It’s such a cool city and it was an opportunity to see if I could launch my own startup here.”

As well at Berlin start-ups, Geneviciute and her classmates studied Industry 4.0, which focuses on smart automation and interconnectivity, and Germany’s Hidden Champions, which are highly successful privately owned companies whose names are practically unknown, even in Germany.

“The experience has equipped me with data analytics skills, economics skills and knowledge of learning theories,” she says. “It was a lot of new information and I hope I can apply it in the future.”

For Geneviciute’s classmate Ayaka Nogaku, from Japan, the Berlin Experience Week was a stepping stone to her new job in Germany, which she started in October.

“The Global Online MBA helped me to be more confident working in an international environment,” she says.

“We explored the beautiful city, we learned a lot about Germany and we’ve learned skills that we can apply to our work.”

For Nogaku, who started the course while working in Tokyo, meeting her peers was a particular highlight, after studying together online for ten months.

“Because it’s an online MBA, I thought I would feel more alone, but really we’re like a global family and finally we were able to meet,” she says. “It really felt like we’d been friends for a long time.”

How do I apply?

Currently, ESMT Berlin is the only top 10 ranked European business school offering a fully online Global Online MBA.

Since being launched in 2021, the triple-accredited course has been recognised globally, empowering candidates to explore business opportunities across the world and preparing them to make waves when they get there.

Designed for professionals with over three years of working experience, ESMT’s Global Online MBA is structured to expand the business knowledge of students around their current roles.

Candidates should have an undergraduate degree or equivalent with a good level of English.