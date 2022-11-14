Germany’s top business school ESMT Berlin launches latest Global Online MBA

‘Partner Content’ is used to describe brand content that is paid for and controlled by the advertiser rather than the Euronews editorial team. This content is produced by commercial departments and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists. The funding partner has control of the topics, content and final approval in collaboration with Euronews’ commercial production department.

What do Phil Knight, Michael Bloomberg and Larry Page have in common?

The first is the founder of Nike, the second is the brains behind Bloomberg and the latter is the co-founder of Google. All three are business leaders at the top of their game - and all three hold an MBA.

For furthering a business career and improving the overall performance of a company, a Master’s degree in business administration is a no-brainer, and in Europe, few places compare to ESMT Berlin.

Currently, the school is the only top 10 ranked European business school offering a fully online Global Online MBA, meaning professionals from all over the world can access innovative learning tools and draw knowledge from leading minds without leaving their living room.

Triple-accredited and globally recognised, the ESMT Berlin MBA equips modern decision-makers with everything they need to become successful leaders, focusing on the pillars of leadership, innovation and analytics.

Since being launched in 2021, the course has been recognised globally, empowering candidates to explore business opportunities across the world and preparing them to make waves when they get there.

How is the curriculum structured?

The ESMT Global Online MBA is the only programme of its kind in Europe designed to be thematic in the way it covers course content.

By combining general management with technology, innovation and global electives, the programme allows candidates to form a solid understanding of the basic principles before delving deeper into topics that are relevant to their personal career progression.

The course itself is split into seven modules, starting with an introduction to online studying and general management. This is followed by four core modules that provide an integrated viewpoint on specific business issues ranging from making wiser decisions under uncertainty to creating strategic advantage.

The module electives give students the opportunity to pick three or more topics such as new business creation, embracing technological change and negotiations, while global experience electives provide first-hand experience of doing business internationally.

The last module is a final project that invites students to combine everything they have learned and apply it to a real-world business problem, demonstrating their progress over the course of their studies.

By combining an integrated approach with an online-first design, ESMT maps out every moment of the learning journey to provide students with the skills for success in today’s business market.

How do participants build a community?

The ESMT Global Online MBA employs cutting-edge technology to simulate an in-person experience with digital capabilities, allowing students to work in teams, capture notes and learn from each other.

Students will also have unlimited access to The Hub, the world’s most innovative online learning platform designed specifically for business education, through which they can engage with faculty and peers.

For current student Ayaka Nogaku, forging a bond with classmates around the world has been an unexpected joy.

“The Global Online MBA offers a community-driven learning experience, virtually,” says Nogaju, who is the assistant manager of the transformation office at BNP Paribas Cardif in Japan.

“Lectures via The Hub are designed to encourage professors and students to communicate and interact. I feel very engaged. I thought this learning experience was going to be lonely and tough – but it is not at all. I have a sense of belonging and learning all together.”

In Canada, fellow student Patrick Gall, who works as a Global Online MBA student research network facilitator at the University of British Columbia, agrees that community spirit is key.

“The opportunity to learn and participate with like-minded classmates from across the world is an incredibly enriching experience,” he says. “Being able to share and learn from others with such amazingly diverse backgrounds has been rewarding and I am excited to continue the journey.”

How flexible is the online MBA?

ESMT’s Global Online MBA has flexibility at its heart. The programme starts in January, May or September and is designed to fit around work and family commitments, with around 15 hours of study every week.

The course can be completed over two to five years and students have the option to drop in and out of modules, taking breaks where necessary with total control over the learning schedule.

Around 90 per cent of learning is self-paced, meaning students can adapt the course to their lifestyle, accessing online learning materials and support when required.

Above all, the flexibility of the programme empowers students to pick up momentum when their schedule allows and slow down when life gets in the way.

So, whether working full-time or juggling various commitments, the tools for success are ready when they are.

How do I apply?

ESMT’s Global Online MBA is designed for professionals with over three years of working experience who are looking to expand their business knowledge around their current roles.

Candidates should have an undergraduate degree or equivalent with a good level of English.

Admissions for January 2023 are now open. Visit degrees.esmt.berlin/gomba to start your application.