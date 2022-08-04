The city of Eindhoven in the Netherlands is a hub for technology and innovation.

‘Affiliate Content’ is used to describe content that contains affiliate links. Euronews is compensated for the products and services linked to this article. This content is produced by Euronews affiliates and does not involve Euronews editorial staff or news journalists.

By Amanda Kavanagh

As the birthplace of Philips electronics, Eindhoven’s association with innovation is nothing new.

But in recent years, new energies and ideas, fostered by the collaboration of industry and education institutions, have helped create a world-leading ecosystem of R&D engineering in this Dutch city.

Industries such as green energy, hardware, AI, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), med tech, transportation, security and nanotechnology are all at the forefront, with success stories continuously emerging from other tech industries too.

Start-ups, scale-ups and well-established companies sit alongside – and often inside – Brainport Industries Campus and High Tech Campus Eindhoven, two tech hubs that host 120 and 260 companies respectively.

Nearby are two top-tier educational institutions; the research-driven Eindhoven University of Technology (TU Eindhoven) and Design Academy Eindhoven, the latter of which hosts Dutch Design Week each October.

Both schools attract students from all over the world, and many stay after graduation to enter the local talent pool.

Eindhoven's big tech players

The North Brabant city is home to a plethora of industry-leading companies, including two of the most valuable tech companies in the world.

Chip machine manufacturer ASML is the biggest tech company in Europe by market value and one of the biggest in the world, currently valued at $329 billion (€321 billion).

ASML is the only company in the world capable of making the 200-tonne EUV machines that make chips for computers and smartphones, and these machines cost upwards of $100 million (€97 million).

NXP Semiconductors is an Eindhoven bedfellow too. It is the second-largest supplier of chips to the automotive industry and the company just reported second-quarter profits of $670 million (€656 million), beating analysts' estimates. NXP is completely sold out for 2022.

High Tech Campus Eindhoven is also home to more than 12,500 innovators, researchers and engineers. From a patent point of view, the city lodged the most applications of any Dutch city in 2021, was third in Europe (behind Munich and Paris), and ranked eighth globally.

An aerial view of the Dutch city of Eindhoven, one of Europe's most influential tech hubs. Canva

Living in Eindhoven

Since Phillips moved its headquarters to Amsterdam 20 years ago, Eindhoven has been evolving from a one-company city to the innovation hub it is today.

Former manufacturing buildings and research facilities are getting new leases of life as apartments, offices, restaurants, events spaces and clubs.

Infrastructure is first-rate here, with taxes high to match. However, since January 2019, employees who are recruited from outside the Netherlands and who meet a number of conditions do not pay tax on up to 30 per cent of their salary for five years.

In terms of transportation, cars, bikes and walking are the most common means of travel and rail connections to other parts of the Netherlands are excellent.

Eindhoven ranked tenth globally in the Quality of Life Index 2022 Mid-Year report, which considers purchasing power (including rent), pollution, property price to income ratios, cost of living, safety, climate, health and traffic.

Support Engineer, Cubics IT

In the midst of an extensive growth strategy, Cubics IT is seeking an all-round IT specialist to service clients in multiple industries.

Working from a modern office in Eindhoven and/or nearby Tilburg, this Support Engineer will register and handle customer requests, and perform installations and repairs, all while regularly communicating with customers.

Naturally, strong communication skills are a must, as is a research-driven approach to problem solving and installations.

Cubics is specifically seeking candidates with one to three years relevant work experience, MBO 4 IT training, technical knowledge of network topology within SMEs, plus experience with Active Directory, Microsoft Server Administration and Office 365.

SEA Specialist, Korsit, B.V.

Korsit set out to make gift cards digital and is now a global company with more than 40 staff. It is seeking a Search Engine Advertising (SEA) Specialist in Eindhoven to create, optimise and analyse tailored campaigns, and report findings and opportunities.

The successful candidate will be independent and proactive, collaborative, detail-oriented and a problem-solver.

Ideally, applicants will hold a BA or MA in marketing, have minimal three years experience in SEA, have extensive working knowledge of Google Analytics, Google Ads and Google Data Studio, and be fluent in English.

Trainee Cloud Engineer, Axians

Axians, an ICT leader, helps clients digitise their organisations and is seeking a Trainee Cloud Engineer to undergo an intensive month of training in Microsoft Azure, Workspace365, ITIL, Security, Powershell and Scrum / DevOps.

After this, the successful candidate will specialise two days a week in Microsoft Azure or Workspace365, and spend the remaining three days a week being introduced to practice. Ideally, applicants will have completed IT training at least at MBO 4 level, will have some internship experience as a support engineer, have strong analytical and communication skills, a category B driving licence, and a good command of the Dutch language.

