Various food products have been recalled across Europe following outbreaks of food poisoning.

The UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg and Denmark have all recalled certain chocolate products and warned consumers to return or bin them after a number of people fell ill with cases of Salmonella and E.coli.

It started with a case of Salmonella identified in the UK in January. Now, the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) say that as of April 5, at least 134 cases have been identified, mainly in children, across at least seven countries.

EFSA and ECDC says the outbreak “is characterised by an unusually high proportion of children being hospitalised”.

There have also been recalls of batches of Buitoni pizzas, over links to an E. coli outbreak, and two cheeses made by manufacturer Graindorge over listeriosis.

Here’s what we know so far about which products have been recalled, and where.

Kinder chocolates

The UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued a product recall notice for a number of Ferrero Kinder products, produced in the company’s factory in Arlon, Belgium.

These include Kinder Surprise and Kinder Mini eggs, which were recalled after investigations by health authorities in the UK found a link between cases of salmonella poisoning and these products. At least 63 cases have been reported so far.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland also recalled the products, stating there have been 10 cases in the country with the same strain of Salmonella as found in the UK.

Twenty-one cases of the same strain have been reported in France, eight of whom were hospitalised. The French health agency said the median age of the cases was 4 years old.

Buitoni frozen pizzas

Manufacturer Buitoni, owned by Nestle, has also ordered a huge recall of frozen pizzas after serious cases of E. coli infection in children. The recall concerns its Fraich'Up frozen pizzas.

The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the outbreak after dozens of cases of people falling ill were linked to the pizzas. It will look into "involuntary manslaughter", "deception" and "endangering others".

Two children have died, although the link with pizza has not been confirmed in either case.

The products have been recalled in France, Belgium and Luxembourg, but they have also been distributed in Switzerland, Andorra, Saint-Martin and Slovenia in Europe, as well as 15 African countries.

The pizzas in the Fraich'Up range are all made at Buitoni's factory in Caudry (Nord), where production has been banned by the prefecture following two hygiene inspections.

Nestlé, the owner of Buitoni, launched a massive recall of the products concerned on 18 March.

Since then, analyses have confirmed "a link between several cases and the consumption of frozen pizzas from the Fraîch'Up range of the Buitoni brand contaminated with Escherichia coli bacteria", according to a statement issued at the end of March by France’s Directorate-General for Health.

Graindorge cheeses

A recall campaign has also been launched for two types of raw milk cheeses from the Graindorge brand in France.

It comes after cheese was discovered to be the source of listeriosis, according to French authorities.

It concerns "several hundred cheeses", Bruno Lefèvre, the director of the Livarot cheese factory, which produced them and belongs to Graindorge, told AFP.

The cheeses in question are Coulommiers and Bries 1kg, both Normanville and Graindorge brands.

The cheeses in question have been sold throughout France since mid-March in supermarkets belonging to the Auchan, Leclerc, Casino, Carrefour, Intermarché, Cora and Système U chains, as well as Schiever (which has a strong presence in the north-east) and the "NOUS Anti Gaspi" grocery shops.

What should consumers do?

Consumers in affected countries are warned to return or dispose of any products listed in their national product recall notices.

Ferrero has recalled the following products, with best before dates from April 20 to August 21:

75g Kinder mini eggs

150g Kinder egg kits

100g Kinder Surprise

200g Schokobons

20g Kinder Surprise sold alone or in packs of three with all dates up to and including 07 October 2022

Tina Potter, FSA Head of Incidents, warned people, especially parents of young children, to check if any products in their home are affected by the recall, “especially as Easter approaches”.

All pizzas from Buitoni’s Fraîch'Up range have been recalled, and should be returned or disposed of, according to the French health ministry.

The Graindorge cheese recall procedure is due to end on April 19. The identification number of the recalled batches is 250222LI9 and the health mark or stamp is FR 14.371.001 CE, according to the website rappel.conso.gouv.fr.

Those who may have consumed the affected cheese who have a fever, either alone or accompanied by headaches, and aches and pains are advised to consult their doctor.

Pregnant women, immunocompromised people and the elderly should be particularly aware of these symptoms, it says.