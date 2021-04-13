This floating hotel will generate electricity by rotating all day

A new eco-friendly, floating hotel plans to generate its own electricity by rotating while guests relax on board.

Led by Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio (HAADS), the structure will be completely mobile, meaning it can float from place to place, never sitting in a permanent position. Building began in March 2020 and the architects aim for it to be up and running by 2025.

It will be based in Qatar, but has the potential to be located in different areas due to its mobility.

The design includes minimum energy loss and a zero waste principle at its core. As it will rotate around all day long, this will generate electrical energy to power the whole hotel.

But guests won’t feel too dizzy, as it takes 24 hours for the hotel to spin 360 degrees.

Floating hotel, aerial shot Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio (HAADS)

The floating hotel will stay within areas with continuous currents, to ensure that it is always rotating. This type of green energy production is called ‘vawtau’ (vertical axis wind turbine and umbrella) which works like a wind turbine on the vertical axis and functions as a sun umbrella on the coastal band.

But the structure will also make use of rainwater to create power. A cover on the top of the hotel will collect rain to be used for greywater recycling. This is when wastewater is plumbed straight back into toilets, washing machines or outside taps to maximise efficiency.

Interior of the floating hotel Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio (HAADS)

The whole surface area is around 35,000 m² and there are a total of 152 rooms. It will have three different entrances so that there is access to the land at any time of the day, thanks to the 140-degree pier that surrounds it.

There will also be indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, spa, gym, mini golf course and other activity areas.

Relaxing by the pool in the floating hotel Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio (HAADS)

Three more eco, floating hotels around the world

1. Punta Carcol Acqua Lodge, Republic of Panama

The Punta Carcol Acqua Lodge is right on the water in beautiful Panama. Not only will you be up close and personal with dolphins during your stay, the hotel takes environmental conservation very seriously.

From solar panels to a bio-digester that debugs the sewage avoiding any type of pollution, to the fact that neither fishing nor coral collecting is permitted in the area.

2. Manta Resort, Tanzania

This floating resort on Tanzania’s Pemba Island is an escape from the digital world. It sits on the edge of the forest, set on rising land overlooking turquoise waters.

Within the water is an area of unspoiled coral reefs and there is even an underwater room to look out at all the marine species in the area. You can really submerge yourself in the Indian Ocean.

The Manta Resort floating hotel @sophiavmai / The Manta Resort

3. River Kwai Jungle Rafts, Thailand

Another example of beautiful floating accommodation, right in the jungle by the River Kwai in Thailand.

You’re surrounded by lush green mountains and jungle and rooms feature bamboo-weaved walls and hand-crafted wooden furniture.

The hotel doesn’t use electricity at all, due to their commitment to ecology and nature conservation. Instead, traditional kerosene lamps light up the night.