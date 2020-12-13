14 gifts for the adventurers in your life this Christmas

Those who live and breath the outdoors probably already have a wardrobe full of gear, which may leave friends and family scratching their heads over what gifts to get them for Christmas.

So as the festive season approaches we've put together a gift guide for the outdoorsy person in your life.

Gifts for hikers and runners

1. Sidas Drywarmer Pro USB heating system

After a wet and muddy winter hike or run it's hard to get boots and trainers fresh and dry again and ready for your next adventure.

The Sidas Drywarmer Pro USB heating system can be used to dry out and disinfect shoes and gloves on the go. Simply plug the warming units in and chuck them in a pair of boots or trainers.

RRP €27.69 @Absolute-Snow

Sidas Drywarmer Pro USB Boot Warming System, OS Black

2. Ohuhu 12 x 50 Waterproof Binoculars

A good pair of waterproof binoculars is essential to spot wildlife whilst out hiking.

This pair has 12X magnification, and a 275 ft. field of view at 1000 yards. It's dust-proof, shockproof, rubber-coated, and suitable for both outdoor and indoor use.

RRP €32.99 @Ohuhu

A good pair of binoculars makes a good Christmas gift for hikers Hero Images

3. Gato Sports High Viz USB Chest Light

If the runner in your life loves night outings and wants to train all through winter, you might want to provide them with some extra visibility in low light.

Gato Sports High Viz USB Chest Light) has easily adjustable straps for a one-size-fits-all light and features a red backlight for increased security.

RRP €33.24 @Absolute-Snow

Gato Sports High Viz USB Chest Light

4. ZOMAKE Ultra Lightweight Foldable Backpack

You can take this lightweight water-resistant backpack anywhere as once folded up, it takes up very little room.

Handy when out shopping, boarding a plane, hopping on a bus, out on a bike, or simply, as a very useful backpack when hiking. Made of water and tear-resistant nylon material, and reinforced in more than 31 places.

RRP €14,98 @mall-zomake.com

Staying fit indoors

5. Climbing and Yoga ‘Mind & Body’ Gift Set

This ‘Mind & Body’ Gift Set includes a climbing training rung for those looking to improve their climbing strength at home and a yoga mat, perfect for those yoga and stretching sessions.

RRP €84.30 @Absolute-Snow

Lattice Climbing & Yoga Bundle Mind & Body Gift Set

6. Head Fitness Resistance Rope Set

Made up of a resistance rope for building strength in the upper body, and a resistance band for lower body strengthening, the rope set is ideal for those who enjoy yoga, running, Pilates or mountain sports and want to try and stay strong at home.

RRP €22.14 @Absolute-Snow

Head Elastic Rope Medium Fitness Resistance Rope Set

7. Indo Board Balance Training Pack

Indo Boards are designed to improve balance, agility and all-round fitness - and they are good fun.

Suitable for beginners, Indo Boards come ready to use with their very own roller and demo DVD.

RRP €194.19

8. NuroKor mibody - UltraWearable Body Therapy System

The NuroKor mibody is an easy-to-use, portable physical therapy device.

Using bioelectrical technology, its an effective pain relief and anti-inflammation treatment for joints, sprains, strains and bruises, as well as minor sports injuries.

RRP €109 @ NuroKor.co.uk

Stocking fillers for active people:

9. The Big Blue 28W Solar Charger

This solar charger is essential for keeping in touch after hours hiking on the hills.

When your gadgets need a boost, this panel will deliver a substantial charge in a variety of conditions. The panel is simple, with two USB ports and a classic fold-out design.

RRP: €72,96 @ibigblue.com

10. Awesome Maps Trekking Trails of the World Wall Map

This high-quality map shows not only long-distance hiking trails like the Appalachian trail but also family-friendly hikes and nature trails.

It provides information on the landscape, length and special icons for birding and heritage trails.

€28.80 @Absolute-Snow

Awesome Maps Hiking Map Trekking Trails World Wall Map

11. 5 in 1 4K HD Phone Camera Lens Kits Wide Angle Macro Telephoto Fisheye

Capture the sights as you go off the beaten track with a mobile phone lens kit.

This set from Apexel includes a carrying case and five lenses that will fit a wide variety of phones, as they easily clamp onto the surface of your mobile.

€37.96, Apexel

Apexel Newest Professional DSLR Phone Camera Lense Kit -15-20x Macro Lens, 110°Wide Angle, 170°Super Wide Angle,... Posted by APEXEL on Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Adventure books

It may preferable to be outside in the elements but for those who can't, these books are perfect for cosying up with if your adventures have been postponed this winter.

12. Waymaking

An anthology of adventure writing, poetry and art by women who are inspired by wild places, adventure and landscape.

With contributions from explorers including Alpinist magazine editor Katie Ives, multi-award-winning author Bernadette McDonald, adventurers Sarah Outen and Anna McNuff, renowned filmmaker Jen Randall and many more.

€15.98 @Vertebrate Publishing

13. Broken 2020: the year running records were rewritten

An absence of running races thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in an unprecedented rise in the popularity of attempts at breaking these records.

In Broken, Ally Beaven takes an entertaining look at just why 2020 was so unusual for long-distance running.

€11.54 @Vertebrate Publishing

14. Winter 8000

Award-winning author Bernadette McDonald tells the story of how Poland’s ice warriors made winter their own, perfecting what they dubbed ‘the art of suffering’.

They fought their way to the summit of Everest in the winter of 1980 – which was the first 8,000-metre peak they climbed this way, but by no means the last.

€21.32 @Vertebrate Publishing

