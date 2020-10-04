This zero food waste cafe serves you soup in an edible bowl

Can you imagine walking into a restaurant, ordering a meal and then wolfing down the bowl along with the food?

Soupstation is a climate-conscious cafe in St Petersburg, Russia, making its own crockery and cutlery out of wheat, sunflower oil, salt and water. The aim is to minimise as much food waste as possible.

Plates and bowls are freshly baked while customers wait for their orders and are proving popular so far.

"We are vegetarians and while trying these soups, it is possible to bite the plate," says owner Elena Shepilova. The bowls are "very nourishing and tasty," she adds. "This idea surprised me very much."