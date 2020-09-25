18-year-old launches climate strike from Arctic ice cap

Standing on a block of ice in the middle of the Arctic Ocean, Mya-Rose Craig has launched the world's most northern climate strike.

She's protesting at the Arctic ice edge, just North of Svalbard, Norway and 82.2° North.

The young British activist, known as "birdgirl", travelled to the Arctic on a Greenpeace expedition to document the impact of the climate crisis and investigate marine life in the region.

Her solo protest is part of the global 'Fridays For Future' movement, which was founded by Greta Thunberg in 2018.

Over the last few decades, ice in the Arctic Ocean has been melting faster than it re-freezes in winter.

This September, the National Snow and Ice Data Center in the US reported that the ice had melted to a near record low since 1979, covering just 3.7 million square kilometres. In the 1980s, the ice coverage much more substantial - around 2.7 million square kilometres more than exists now.