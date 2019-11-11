The unattached people’s response to Valentine’s Day, Singles’ Day, is gaining pace. In China, where the craze originated, consumers spent $22bn in the first nine hours of Alibaba’s Singles’ Day shopping event.

In recent years, shops stateside have built Singles’ Day into their sales calendars, with the likes of Dealmoon reaching, 17.6 million luxury-loving shoppers, 70% of whom buy something annually on the 11 November event.

It said response had been so brisk that some brand's servers have malfunctioned, inventories have been wiped out in 48 hours, and some have earned more than $7m in less than seven hours.

But it appears it could be big business in the UK too, with Singles’ Day trending on Twitter ahead of Armistice Day.

Singles' Day vs. Galentine's Day

So far, the niche response to Valentine’s Day in the UK has been the so-dubbed Galentine’s Day, celebrating female friendships on 13 February. The anti-Valentine’s indie festivity is yet to make a dent in the gargantuan lovers’ push though.

Health, wellness and beauty retailers have been among the first to cotton onto the Singles' Day trend

Even more, Singles' Day is just that: a celebration of singledom, rather than a celebration of the friends propping you up between relationships. Rather than buying presents for your friends on Galentine's Day, you would likely purchase a treat for yourself on Singles' Day.

So is Singles’ Day something European shoppers could come to love?

Whether you like Emma Watson, would describe yourself as self-partnered, or like Gwyneth Paltrow have recently consciously uncoupled, you can already snap up a Singles’ Day deal in a number of online retailers.

Sex toy shop LoveHoney, as well as online beauty and grooming retailers Mankind and Lookfantastic are all offering discount codes, if not dedicated sections of the website.

Coming hot on the heels of shops’ fire sale of Halloween and Bonfire Night goodies, preparation for Black Friday is well underway by the second week of November, while Christmas songs have most likely been playing on speakers for a few days now. Singles’ Day comes at an already jam-packed time of year for retailers.

And despite complaints around the commercialisation of Christmas, anti-fast fashion activism group Fashion Revolution railed at the suggestion another shopping bonanza could replace the start of the Christmas shopping season.