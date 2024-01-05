Cities in Spain have been told to use or lose funds for bike lanes and low-emissions zones after right-wing backsliding.

Spanish towns and cities must become more bicycle and pedestrian friendly in 2024 - or risk losing EU funding.

In 2021, the EU granted subsidies to member states for climate change adaptation and sustainable growth.

Since then, millions of euros have been poured into green mobility, such as creating pedestrianised areas, low-emissions zones and bike lanes. But many town councils in Spain have been slow to make the sustainable upgrades.

In 2024, the progress of green projects that have received EU Recovery, Transformation and Resilience funds will be reviewed in Spain.

If by the end of the year, a quarter of the planned works have not been completed, recipients could be forced to return the funds, Spanish newspaper 20 minutos reports.

Why is Spain cracking down on cars?

Cities are responsible for about 75 per cent of global CO2 emissions, according to the UNEP - and transport is one of the main contributors.

To help the EU meet its targets of slashing emissions by 55 per cent by 2030 and 90 per cent by 2050, towns and cities have been given access to billions in EU funds for sustainable transport initiatives.

Under Spain’s Sustainable Mobility Strategy, the goal is to reduce private car use by 35 per cent by 2030.

As part of this, places with over 50,000 inhabitants are required to introduce ‘zonas de bajas emisiones’ (ZBEs) - low-emissions zones - which restrict traffic and polluting car types in busy central areas. This applies to almost 400 Spanish municipalities in total.

Barcelona, Madrid, Seville and Zaragoza are among the cities that have already implemented ZBEs. But over 150 other cities blew past their initial deadline - set for January 2023 and since extended.

Bike lanes are also being expanded along with electric buses, park and ride facilities, car-sharing schemes and rent-by-the-minute electric vehicles.

Madrid offers a bonus of €1,250 to scrap your old car in favour of renting these shared EVs. Aid of between €2,500 and €9,000 is available for those replacing their car for a zero-emissions vehicle.

Many major cities offer bicycle rental services too, like BiciMad in Madrid, Bicing in Barcelona and Valenbisi in Valencia. The EU funds are being used to expand such schemes to smaller cities.

Why is 2024 a year of reckoning for sustainable transport in Spain?

Around €1.5 billion in funds was distributed by Spain’s Ministry of Transport between 2021 and 2022 to support municipalities’ green mobility schemes, according to 20 minutos.

But if they fail to implement the promised projects by the end of 2024, they will be forced to return a portion of the money.

After delaying the introduction of low-emissions zones, the city of Badalona in Catalonia and others are at risk of losing funds. In Elche in southeast Spain, backtracking on bike lanes puts it in a similar position.

Some of this is down to political backsliding in cities governed by right-wing PP-Vox coalitions since May 2023, where anti-car policies are unpopular with many citizens.

The 2024 review aims to ensure EU subsidies are used for their intended purposes, and that projects that were started using the funding are completed. 25 per cent of the promised works must be completed by the end of the year if they are to retain their funding.

There is the possibility that a one year extension will be granted but only if mayors can demonstrate that it is justified.