These are Euronews Green's top 10 most-read stories of the year.

From clean energy breakthroughs to weather extremes, 2023 has been a year of highs and lows.

At Euronews Green, our most-read stories of the year show a clear desire for solutions to the climate crisis - and the occasional need for escapism.

Win-win resolutions came to the forefront, like pollution-busting free public transport and drought-preventing solar canals.

Meanwhile, the popularity of green tech explainers reveals the public drive to make more sustainable choices from an informed standpoint. This is something we’re committed to continue helping you with in 2024.

Here’s the full breakdown of our most-read stories of 2023.

Trains have deservedly taken the spotlight in 2023 as both a green and enjoyable way to travel.

Some governments have been encouraging the use of public transport by making tickets more affordable. Here’s what it will take for these so called ‘climate tickets’ to slash emissions across Europe.

From wildfires to flooding, this year’s weather whiplash has left us all with stiff necks - and we’re craning to see what 2024 has in store.

With record high temperatures driven by human-caused carbon emissions and exacerbated by the El Niño weather phenomenon, meteorologists have a complicated puzzle to work out. Here are their predictions for winter.

In July, climate activist Greta Thunberg was found guilty by a Swedish court of disobeying a police order at a protest in Malmo.

The 20-year-old avoided a potential prison sentence and was fined 2,500 Swedish krona (€216).

Greta had pleaded not guilty and told the court: "My actions are justifiable," according to the Sydsvenskan newspaper.

The world’s oldest dog, Bobi, tragically passed away this year - but not before he celebrated his 31st birthday in style.

Bobi lived a long and happy life on a farm in the village of Conqueiros, Portugal. His owner Leonel Costa said his longevity was down to fresh air, good food and lots of love - all of which he received in abundance at his final birthday party.

Solar panel installations have soared to record highs in 2023, and we’re finding new and innovative ways to leverage the green energy of the sun.

One study estimated that covering California's canals with solar panels could generate enough energy to power Los Angeles for most of the year.

With heatwaves, wildfires and drought highlighting the urgency of the climate crisis in the state, this simple plan to reduce evaporation and make electricity is finally gaining momentum.

While some European countries have introduced cheap climate tickets this year, Luxembourg celebrated three years of free public transport.

The popular scheme has helped improve access to buses and trains, but has it taken gas guzzling cars off the road? We spoke to Minister for Mobility Francois Bausch to find out.

In summer, the grim discovery of the bodies of a mother, aunt and son who attempted to live off-grid in Colorado Springs, US, reminded us of the dangers of unprepared wilderness living.

According to NBC News, the family reportedly relied only on YouTube videos to learn to survive in nature. Autopsies revealed they likely died from malnutrition and hypothermia.

The tragic story shows the continued fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted the family to leave the outside world behind.

Heat pumps are a hot topic going into 2024, with various European governments offering grants and subsidies to install them.

But myths surrounding the green tech have fuelled resistance - one of the most widespread being the idea that they don’t work in cold climates.

The fact that Nordic countries, known for their harsh winters, are among the biggest users disproves this and paves the way for more sustainable home-heating in the coming year.

Besides being linked to cancer and fertility problems, chemical pollution could be impacting our bodies in strange ways, a 2023 study revealed.

The average global penile length has increased by 24 per cent over the past 29 years, the meta-analysis from Stanford University concluded.

Chief among such possible causes is the prevalence of harmful chemicals in pesticides and hygiene products.

Euronews Green readers couldn’t get enough of Luxembourg’s free public transport in 2023.

March marked three years of the tiny nation’s trailblazing scheme - and locals have embraced it wholeheartedly.

Will the initiative spread in 2024? With Montpellier in France recently launching its own free transport scheme, things are looking hopeful.