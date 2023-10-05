Mont Blanc, the highest peak in Western Europe, is shrinking

By Euronews

Equipped with cutting-edge tools and a drone, around twenty people climbed the summit in mid-September to carry out point-by-point measurements of the white giant for several days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mont Blanc, the highest peak in Western Europe, was measured at 4,805.59 metres in September 2023, 2.22 metres lower than the previous measurement in 2021, the Haute-Savoie chartered surveyors announced Thursday.

This difference may reflect variations in rainfall during the summer and has already been observed in the past, noted Jean des Garets, president of the Haute-Savoie departmental chamber of surveyors at a press briefing in Chamonix.

Equipped with cutting-edge tools and, for the first time, a drone, around twenty people divided into eight roped parties climbed the summit of Western Europe in mid-September to carry out point-by-point measurements on the summit of the white giant for several days.

This is the 12th edition of this operation, which aims in particular to model the ice cap and collect scientific data on the impact of climate change on the Alpine mountains, an initiative launched in 2001.

Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.