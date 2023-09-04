By euronews

A UN study carried out over four years across the globe reveals the devastating economic impact of invasive species.

Invasive alien species, introduced by humans, are spreading more and more rapidly around the world. This is causing enormous damage, according to a report by the UN published on Monday.

The Intergovernmental Science Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), nicknamed the IPCC for biodiversity, says it's a tidal wave that humanity has so far proved relatively powerless to stem.

From plants to mammals, marine animals and insects, alien species are creating environmental chaos.

Asian hornets, American crayfish, ragweed, Japanese knotweed, cute squirrels and raccoons: invaders are proliferating, encouraged by globalisation and climate change, ravaging crops and forests, spreading disease and threatening the quality of life on Earth.

What is causing the rise in invasive species?

According to the report, over 13,000 contributions were made by 86 experts in 49 countries.

Chief among the causes are climate change and human activity, with species accidentally and sometimes deliberately spread by people.

Warmer temperatures, like those seen this summer in Europe and elsewhere, are expected to exacerbate challenges caused by invasive species.

Around 75 per cent of the negative findings in the report occur on land, in particular forests, woodlands and farmland.