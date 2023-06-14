The foliage-filled tram in Antwerp was part of an initiative by the local council called Neighbourhood in Bloom.

If you hopped on the tram in the Belgian city of Antwerp last week and you might have found yourself in a surprising verdant paradise.

The car running on line 1 had been transformed into a lush mobile garden for a day, with plants squeezed into every available space.

Between the seats, in the panels separating the windows and even on the roof, leafy decorations sprouted.

It was a joy to ride, but it was also part of a scheme to make citizens more green and encourage residents to take up urban gardening.

Why did Antwerp turn the tram into a mobile garden?

The foliage-filled tram in Antwerp was part of an initiative by the local council called Neighbourhood in Bloom (Buurt in Bloei).

The aim of the scheme is to encourage residents to get involved in gardening in order to transform their city into a greener and healthier place to live.

By turning the 35-metre-long tram carriage into a moving garden, it hopes to inspire others to think creatively about spaces that could use some green.

Antwerp residents can request free facade gardens

As part of the initiative, Antwerp council is offering any budding urban gardeners “facade gardens” free of charge.

Those living in the central district of the city can request plants, garlands to hang between houses across streets, and trees from the council. The council will also offer financial assistance for those wanting to purchase a rainwater collection barrel to water their gardens.

When commuters board the garden tram, there is a staff member who informs passengers about the council initiative. There are also QR codes affixed to the windows with more information.

The scheme is being repeated after great success last year, when residents of Antwerp were inspired to create over 200 facade gardens, 170 areas of trees and 100 garlands.

When it comes to installing the gardens, the district council is responsible for lifting pavement tiles, laying soil and planting while residents should then maintain the shrubs and greenery.

What are the benefits of urban gardens?

Adding more foliage to urban settings is not just aesthetically pleasing.

Plants and trees help lower the temperatures in cities and mitigate the so-called “urban heat island” effect - where urban areas are significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas as a result of human activities.

They also decrease pollution and help make the air cleaner. You might find your little patch of green attracts nesting birds, squirrels and lots of insects, too.

Plus even five minutes of pottering in an urban garden lifts your mood and improves mental wellbeing.