The EU has put its oar behind the promise of wind power. With initiatives like REPowerEU increasing the target for wind-generated electricity, the next decade will hopefully see massive growth in the production of wind farms.

Why is wind power such an important source of renewable energy, how and where will we install these new wind farms, and how can we counter any negative side effects the energy source brings?

These questions and more will be at the heart of the next Euronews Debate, hosted by the team behind Climate Now - a monthly programme where we give you the latest climate facts from the world’s leading source, analyse the trends and explain how our planet is changing.

You can follow the Euronews debate in this article on May 3 at 11:00 CEST.

Why must the EU move away from gas?

Renewable energy has become both a political and existential goal of the EU in the past few years. On an existential level, it is crucial that we reduce our reliance on carbon-based sources of electrical energy in order to halt climate change. But it is only recently that the political benefits of reliable EU-sourced renewable energy have become so readily apparent.

Until the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU relied on Russia for 44 per cent of its gas – it is clear then for both climate and political reasons, the EU must reduce its reliance on this resource.

What are the EU’s wind power targets?

The EU had 189 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity at the end of 2021. Although that is a decent amount already, it is a long way off newly set targets. The European Commission’s Green Deal had previously put the wind power capacity target at 450 GW by 2030. The recent REPowerEU proposal has upped that goal to 480 GW by 2030.

The REPowerEU initiative has been brought in as a response to the Russian energy crisis.

“We must become independent from Russian oil, coal and gas. We simply cannot rely on a supplier who explicitly threatens us. We need to act now to mitigate the impact of rising energy prices, diversify our gas supply for next winter and accelerate the clean energy transition,” Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commission President said.

To reach the target goal of 480 GW, Europe would need to install 32-32 GW of wind generating infrastructure every year. However, WindEurope has forecast that Europe is only on track to install an additional 18 GW per year, falling far short of the target.

And it’s not just new turbines that need to be created to meet this goal. Many of the already functioning turbines will reach the end of their operational lifetime by 2030, so they will need to be replaced, upping the actual requirement of new infrastructure per year.

As such, there remain multiple questions about how Europe will manage to reach its targets: How will Europe increase production to meet the goal and where the wind farms will be placed?

The European Commission wants wind to source half of Europe’s electricity by 2050, which will require a 25-time increase in offshore wind generation.

Currently, wind supplies 16 per cent of Europe’s electricity demand, with Denmark, Ireland and Germany leading the pack in their use of wind power.

On or offshore?

To meet the demand, there will need to be an increase in the permissions given for the construction of wind farms. The EU has put forward plans that say renewable energy infrastructure can be considered in the overriding public interest. This will change how the planning permissions for wind farms are considered in comparison with questions of local biodiversity.

But WindEurope has expressed concern at the low volume of permitted projects for wind turbine manufacture.

“The European wind industry is losing money, closing factories and shedding jobs – just when it should be growing to meet the huge expansion of wind power Europe wants. If this continues, the Green Deal is in trouble, not to mention Europe’s energy security goals,” says Giles Dickson, CEO of WindEurope.

If more permissions can be granted, there is also the question of where the wind farms can go.

Currently, much of the expected increase in wind energy capacity will come from onshore wind. However, it is important that Europe can utilise an increase in offshore wind.

Offshore wind farms built further out to sea are in range to receive more consistent and stronger winds. Harnessing the potential offshore wind in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea will be crucial to maintaining the Commission’s targets.

Offshore wind’s improved consistency is also of use to target the problem of variability. With wind having the characteristics of being unpredictable, reliant on the changing weather, the risk of low periods of wind is serious to an electricity grid increasingly reliant on its power.

Last year there was an overall decrease in wind speed. However, there are also reports of an increased wind speed in Baltic regions, where many offshore wind farms would be planted.

With so many questions hanging over the implementation of the EU’s ambitious wind power target, the Euronews Debate on May 3rd is not one to miss.

Meet our panellists:

Kenneth Thomsen

Head of Wind Turbine Design Division, Danish Technical University

Kenneth Thomsen has been working within wind energy since 1990, starting out with the first many years in research of wind turbine dynamics, aeroelasticity, loads and control. During two periods, he held positions in the wind industry, 8 years at Siemens Wind Power where he headed the Loads and Control department, and 2 years at Envisions Shanghai, where he was Director of Overseas Loads and Control. Since 2020 he has held the position as Head of Wind Turbine Design Division at the Technical University of Denmark.

Carlo Zorzoli

Head of Business Development, Enel Green Power

Born in Milan, Carlo Zorzoli received a Master's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Rome La Sapienza and an MBA from Duke University - Fuqua School of Business in North Carolina (USA). He currently holds the role of Head of Business Development of Enel Green Power and has more than twenty years of experience in the overall energy sector. Carlo Zorzoli has held many positions dealing mainly with the development of the conventional and above all renewable electricity generation business. Throughout his career in the energy sector, He has worked in Europe mainly in distribution, in Brazil in renewables and conventional generation as well as in HVAC transmission systems, in the United Arab Emirates in CCGT and water desalination projects, and in the rest of the Americas in renewable generation.

Dr Samantha Burgess

Deputy Director, Copernicus Climate Change Service

Dr Samantha Burgess is Deputy Director of C3S, the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service, working to improve understanding of climate related risks. C3S provides open access to climate data globally to inform better decisions-making. Sam has previously focused on environmental resilience, sustainable finance & ocean governance in roles including chief scientific advisor & head of policy in government, in business, NGOs and academia

Morten Helveg Petersen

Member of the European Parliament, European Parliament Rapporteur on Offshore Renewable Strategy

Morten Helveg Petersen has served as a member of the European Parliament since 2014 as a Vice-Chair of ITRE, acting as shadow rapporteur in several key reports such as the European Energy Security Strategy, the implementation report on the Energy Efficiency Directive, rapporteur on the regulation on the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), and the European Parliament's Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy, which was adopted in February 2022. He is currently shadow rapporteur on the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive. Before that, he served as a member of the Danish parliament from 1998 to 2009. He has also worked for the European Commission, the Confederation of Danish Industry, and as Managing Director of the industry association Danish Media. He is also Chair of Energy Solutions, a cross-party European Parliamentary network which seeks to bring a holistic approach to EU Energy Legislation.

Dr Hannah Bloomfield

Research Associate - Climate Risk Analytics, University of Bristol

Hannah is a research associate in climate risk analytics associated with the UK Centre for Greening Finance and Investment. Hannah's research focuses on compound wind and flood risks, historically and in the future.

Jeremy Wilks

Euronews reporter and debate moderator

Euronews science reporter Jeremy Wilks covers everything from climate change to healthcare innovation. He has reported on science research, innovation and digital technology across Europe for over a decade. He regularly hosts live debates both on Euronews digital platforms and at large conference events. Jeremy is the presenter of the monthly Climate Now series on Euronews.