"Being a fisherman is not only one of the riskiest jobs, it's also a highly unregulated profession. Every year, dozens of fishermen die in Europe. In 2019, at least 16 lost their lives and hundreds were injured.

In this episode of our Ocean series, we join the crew of Captain Davide Sanulli, who harvests mussels off the coast of Emilia-Romagna in Italy.

He admits that his days are not always easy, but he never complains.

"Every job has its difficulties," he says.

He shows us the mammoth tasks he performs each day and how he keeps his crew safe.

You can watch the full Ocean report here: The European fishermen in need of a safety net