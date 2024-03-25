Pattie Boyd’s collection blew past pre-sale estimates. It included letters, photos and artwork that gave insight into her life and infamous love triangle with George Harrison and Eric Clapton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The much-anticipated auction for Pattie Boyd’s personal collection of clothing, artwork, photographs and love letters drew to a close over the weekend, bringing in a show-stopping €3.29 million in revenues.

The Christie’s online auction blew through the pre-sale high estimates, led by the original artwork chosen by Eric Clapton for the cover of his band Derek and the Dominos 1970 album “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs,” which sold for €2,307,968.

The painting was the subject of an extended bidding war, eventually selling for 33 times the pre-sale estimate and setting a new auction record for original album artwork.

The original oil painting used as album artwork for the 1970 Derek and the Dominos album "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs" is the leading lot in the auction. CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2024

Boyd’s entire collection sold for over seven times the amount appraisers had estimated as an upper limit ahead of the auction.

“The outstanding results of this landmark auction are a real testament to Pattie Boyd, model, photographer, muse and icon,” said Adrian Hume-Sayer, Director, Private & Iconic Collections and Head of Sale, Christie’s London. “This sale documented a pivotal moment in social, cultural and music history. Pattie Boyd continues to be a true inspiration.”

The collection included clothing, photographs, artwork and love letters from Boyd’s relationships with Beatle George Harrison, as well as her affair with his friend, musician Eric Clapton. Their love triangle was one of the most infamous in rock and roll history - and its impact is still potent, if the auction’s success is anything to go by.

A love letter from Eric Clapton to Pattie Boyd, written on a page from the book 'Of Mice and Men' in 1970, while Boyd was still married to George Harrison. CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2024

After the “Layla” painting, the top lots included two love letters from Clapton, including one wrote to Boyd on a page torn from a copy of John Steinbeck’s novel “Of Mice and Men” (it sold for €139,810, and was estimated at €17,506).

One of the original vintage photographs taken by Boyd during the Beatles’ historic stay at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's ashram in Rishikesh, India, in 1968. CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2024

Photos of the Beatles in India, taken by Boyd in 1968 also sold for far higher than their pre-sale estimates – going for €61,811.

Boyd, now 80, said she was “completely blown away” by the interest international bidders showed for her memorabilia. Bidders came from 30 countries and 46% of them were new to Christie’s, according to the auction house.

“I am so happy that new hearts will now enjoy them, as they enter into their next ‘chapters,’” she said. “I am lucky that my life today continues to bring me joy and different adventures – I would encourage people to follow their passions and live their lives with gusto!”