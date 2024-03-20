Everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

A new version of the one of the world's most popular video games is released this week. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile promises users a unique playing experience in the palm of their hands. Euronews Culture caught up with the makers of the game to discuss what's different about this launch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is nearly here.

Here are five things you should know before it releases to the world on 21 March 2024. The mobile game features one of the highest live player count in any mobile FPS (First-Person Shooter) battle royale game ever.

Players will be able to test their skills against up to 120 real players. Epic!

Verdansk is back, baby

Veterans of the original Call of Duty: Warzone will rejoice as the iconic Verdansk map makes its triumphant return in the mobile version.

"It is a legendary map. It's the original Warzone battle royale map. It's probably the most famous battle royale map ever created. And we're bringing it to mobile for the first time," explains Chris Plummer.

Smart control features

Warzone Mobile isn't merely a port from console to mobile; it's a meticulously redesigned experience tailored for mobile devices.

"We’ve taken into account the screen, the contrast, the position of your fingers - what we wanted to make was a really native mobile experience," says Carrillo-Costa, the CEO and Studio Head of Digital Legends Entertainment.

Among the standout innovations is the introduction of a new tilting mechanism, revolutionising the way players interact with the game.

This intuitive feature allows players to adjust their aim simply by tilting their device, offering a level of precision previously unseen in mobile FPS games.

Carrillo-Costa adds: "Also, we've added some smart move technology that helps you do some complex movement. For example, if you use auto-mantle, you can jump over obstacles automatically. If you're a more pro player, you could disable that and really poor into the controls."

Cross-progression

While mobile players will exclusively interact with fellow mobile users, the game introduces cross-progression.

This ground-breaking feature ensures seamless synchronisation of unlockable items, Battle Pass progression, weapons, blueprints, skins, cosmetics, friend lists, and chat channels across PC, console, and mobile platforms.

Game modes galore

In addition to the signature battle royale mode, Warzone Mobile offers classic Call of Duty multiplayer experiences like Domination, Kill Confirmed, Search & Destroy, and Team Deathmatch.

These modes will be available upon release, accompanied by a selection of classic maps including Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard.

Free to play

The best things is, it's all free to play in most countries around the world.