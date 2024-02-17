Cultural Digest: Don’t miss these events in Europe this week

Yoko Ono at the Tate, J-Lo's Bennifer ballads and the Berlinale 2024 opening film - here's what's happening in Europe this week.

The subtle sunshine of spring is finally on the horizon, and so are a host of exciting cultural events.

Whether you're looking for something to keep the kids busy while off school, a belated Valentine's date day out or weekend plans that'll make you sound cool, here are our picks for what to see, do and listen to around Europe right now.

Exhibitions

'Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind', London, UK

While best known for being the wife and creative partner of late Beatle John Lennon, most may not be familiar with Yoko Ono's solo artistic achievements. A new exhibition at London's Tate Modern hopes to rectify this, offering visitors the chance to explore the Japanese multimedia artist's extensive output, including installations, films, scores, music, and photography. The monumental showcase spans seven decades of her artistic evolution, presenting over 200 artworks. Find out more here.

'LOEWE FOUNDATION Craft Prize 2024', Paris, France

The LOEWE FOUNDATION Craft Prize 2024 finalists LOEWE FOUNDATION

A celebration of some of the world's very best artisans, the LOEWE FOUNDATION Craft Prize 2024 has selected its 16 finalists, whose works will be on display in an upcoming exhibition at Palais de Tokyo in Paris until 9 June. From tapestries to coffee tables to bubbled sculptures, every mesmerising piece will open visitors' minds to the endlessly imaginative capabilities of human crafting.

Theatre

'The Marvellous Myth Hunter', London, UK

The Marvellous Myth Hunter: Mad Monsterzzz & Family Feuds Southbank Centre

If you're UK-based and worried about keeping the kids busy over half term, this new family friendly theatre show at London's Southbank Centre is just the thing.

Beginning 17 February and part of the Centre's Imagine Children's Festival, 'Marvellous Myth Hunter' offers two separate storytelling sessions: 'Mad Monsterzzz' and 'Family Feuds', each hour long interactive shows for those aged six and above.

A journey through the mythical worlds that exist within different cultures, the shows feature everything from witches and warriors to monsters and mummies, igniting imaginations and enlightening young minds (while also giving yours a rest).

Festivals and events

'Slapstick Festival Bristol', UK

As Charlie Chaplin once said: A day without laughter is a day wasted. So brace yourself for belly laughs with this celebration of classic slapstick comedy at the Bristol Beacon. A UK cultural fixture since 2005, this annual festival hopes to revive the golden eras of silent comedy, showcasing over 30 performances from well-known British performers including Harry Hill, Robert Lindsay, Tim Vine, Lucy Porter and Sir Michael Palin. On until 18 February.

London Fashion Week

A model displays a creation by Paul Costelloe at The Lindley Hall, Royal Horticultural Halls, during London Fashion Week 2024 Yui Mok/PA

London Fashion Week has begun, darling. Highlighting the very best of British style and hosted by the British Fashion Council, catwalks will be in motion across the City until 20 February, showcasing 67 designers including Simone Rocha, Emilia Wickstead, Burberry's Daniel Lee collection and Harry Styles' favourite Harry Lambert. One of the world's big five fashion events, LFW also celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Read more about its history here.

Movies

'Bob Marley: One Love'

Don't worry about a thing, because there's a new autobiographical drama based on the life of Bob Marley for you to watch this weekend. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green ('King Richard') it documents the rise of the world's most famous reggae artist and the adversities he faced, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Marley.

Berlinale 2024 review: 'Small Things Like These'

The 74th Berlinale Film Festival is currently underway and off to a strong start: its opening film is one of the best in years.

Starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Watson, 'Small Things Like These' is "an understated and deeply impactful film about one of Ireland’s darkest moments," Euronews Culture's film critic David Mouriquand writes. Read his full review here.

'La Passion de Dodin Bouffant' ('The Taste of Things')

A delicious feast for the soul, this French foodie film from Trần Anh Hùng is a delicate telling of a love affair between two cooks over the course of 20 years. Starring Juliette Binoche and Benoît Magimel, whose exquisitely detailed meals communicate the subtle sensory aspects of love and connection, this is truly something to sink your teeth into and leave with a parting chef's kiss. For a more in depth review, here's our film critic David Mouriquand's thoughts.

TV Series

'The New Look'

An autobiographical drama about French fashion designer Christian Dior's creation of a fashion line in 1947 that was unofficially named 'New Look', this showy series delves into the complicated post-war history and politics of haute couture in Paris. Starring Ben Mendelsohn, John Malkovich and Juliette Binoche, it is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Music

J Lo: 'This Is Me … Now'

Jenny from the Block has released her ninth studio album: 'This Is Me... Now.' Accompanied by a musical film that's now streaming on Prime Video, the project takes inspiration from Lopez's rekindled romance with actor Ben Affleck, who she dated between 2002 and 2004 until the two connected again in 2021, marrying in July 2022.

"The camp is dialled to 11 and if you don’t take it too seriously, it’s a fun way to spend an hour with a star and her surprisingly enjoyable new album," says Euronews Culture writer Jonny Walfisz. Read his full review here.