Widescreen whales and close-up corals: Check out the 2023 Ocean Art winners
See some of the most stunning underwater photos of last year with the winners of the Ocean Art contest.
The winners and runners up of the annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition have been announced. Best in Show and Best Portrait went to the impressive 'Aquatic Primate' shot (pictured above) by Suliman Alatiqi. In the image, a Crab-Eating Macaque goes in search of some sea-based lunch.
New rules were added for the 2023 competition to disallow any us of AI in the creation of the images. Winners were announced for 14 categories from thousands of entries across 90 countries with over $120,000 (€110,000) awarded.
Here are the top winners of each category:
Wide Angle Category
Bunk Buddies - Suliman Alatiqi
Macro
Cavalluccio - Alberto Casati
Marine Life Behavior
The Birthday - Kenji Sato
Nudibranch
After the Wedding - Peter Pogany
Blackwater
Squid Hunting - Keigo Kawamura
Underwater Conservation
Release of newborn blacktip shark during study on shark adaptation to climate change - Victor Huertas
Underwater Art
Water Sprite - Justin Lutsky
Black & White
Sealion Playing in Sardine Ball - Joergen Rasmussen
Underwater Fashion
Tea Party - Lucie Drlikova
Compact Wide Angle
Dolphin Formation - Felix Beck
Compact Macro
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial - Eunhee Cho
Compact Behaviour
A Male Weedy Seadragon Carries Pink Eggs On Its Tail - PT Hirschfield
Mobile Phone
Cassiopea in the Blue - Buzzichelli Alessandro