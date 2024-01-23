See some of the most stunning underwater photos of last year with the winners of the Ocean Art contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winners and runners up of the annual Ocean Art Underwater Photo Competition have been announced. Best in Show and Best Portrait went to the impressive 'Aquatic Primate' shot (pictured above) by Suliman Alatiqi. In the image, a Crab-Eating Macaque goes in search of some sea-based lunch.

New rules were added for the 2023 competition to disallow any us of AI in the creation of the images. Winners were announced for 14 categories from thousands of entries across 90 countries with over $120,000 (€110,000) awarded.

Here are the top winners of each category:

Wide Angle Category

Bunk Buddies Suliman Alatiqi

Bunk Buddies - Suliman Alatiqi

Macro

Cavalluccio Alberto Casati

Cavalluccio - Alberto Casati

Marine Life Behavior

The Birthday Kenji Sato

The Birthday - Kenji Sato

Nudibranch

After the Wedding PETER POGANY/PETER POGANY

After the Wedding - Peter Pogany

Blackwater

Squid Hunting Keigo Kawamura

Squid Hunting - Keigo Kawamura

Underwater Conservation

Release of newborn blacktip shark during study on shark adaptation to climate change Victor Huertas/ Victor Huertas

Release of newborn blacktip shark during study on shark adaptation to climate change - Victor Huertas

Underwater Art

Water Sprite Justin Lutsky

Water Sprite - Justin Lutsky

Black & White

Sealion Playing in Sardine Ball Joergen Rasmussen

Sealion Playing in Sardine Ball - Joergen Rasmussen

Underwater Fashion

Tea Party Lucie Drlikova

Tea Party - Lucie Drlikova

Compact Wide Angle

Dolphin Formation Felix Beck

Dolphin Formation - Felix Beck

Compact Macro

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Eunhee Cho

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial - Eunhee Cho

Compact Behaviour

A Male Weedy Seadragon Carries Pink Eggs On Its Tail PT Hirschfield

A Male Weedy Seadragon Carries Pink Eggs On Its Tail - PT Hirschfield

Mobile Phone

Cassiopea in the Blue Buzzichelli Alessandro

Cassiopea in the Blue - Buzzichelli Alessandro