The satirical awards organization shine a light on the “worst” movies of the year... This year, Sylvester Stallone racks up the noms.

The Academy Awards are gearing up to announce their nominations tomorrow, honouring the crème de la crème. And that also means that the worst must get a look-in.

Enter satirical awards organization Razzie Awards, which shines a dull light on the “worst” movies of the year.

While they can be taken in jest, the awards aren’t to be taken seriously, as it’s worth remembering that the unidentified Razzie voters enjoy trashing films they frequently haven’t seen (you don’t need to have seen all the movies to vote).

Plus, this is the organisation who loves to punch down and previously nominated Stanley Kubrick as Worst Director for The Shining and deemed that Ennio Morricone's score for The Thing was rubbish.

Yep, credibility isn’t their main register.

That said, let’s get down to what they have considered this year’s flops.

*Reads statement and nominees*

OK, fair play.

The Razzies have mostly gotten it right by highlighting some very, very poor outings, led by Sylvester Stallone’s fourth part in The Expendables franchise. Expend4bles tops this year’s list of Razzie Award nominations, with seven opportunities to go home with a Razzie.

Quite aside from the fact that Expend4bles is utter trash and a root canal would be significantly more fun, the film deserves at least one dubious honour for thinking incorporating a digit into its title is a good idea.

Just because it just about worked for Se7en, doesn’t mean you can or should follow suit.

Close second this year for worst of the worst are The Exorcist: Believer and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, each receiving five nominations. And it’s hard to argue.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania are next with four nominations apiece, and Meg 2: The Trench gets away with only three.

Again, try arguing with that.

The 44th Annual Razzie “winners” will be unveiled on “Oscar Eve,” on Saturday 9 March.

Here is the complete list of 2024 nominees:

WORST PICTURE

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel / Fast X

Chris Evans / Ghosted

Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight / Mercy

WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas / Ghosted

Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez / The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall / About My Father

Megan Fox / Expend4bles

Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant

Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / Expend4bles

Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers (!) in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh / Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench

WORST SCREENPLAY