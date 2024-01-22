The satirical awards organization shine a light on the “worst” movies of the year... This year, Sylvester Stallone racks up the noms.
The Academy Awards are gearing up to announce their nominations tomorrow, honouring the crème de la crème. And that also means that the worst must get a look-in.
Enter satirical awards organization Razzie Awards, which shines a dull light on the “worst” movies of the year.
While they can be taken in jest, the awards aren’t to be taken seriously, as it’s worth remembering that the unidentified Razzie voters enjoy trashing films they frequently haven’t seen (you don’t need to have seen all the movies to vote).
Plus, this is the organisation who loves to punch down and previously nominated Stanley Kubrick as Worst Director for The Shining and deemed that Ennio Morricone's score for The Thing was rubbish.
Yep, credibility isn’t their main register.
That said, let’s get down to what they have considered this year’s flops.
*Reads statement and nominees*
OK, fair play.
The Razzies have mostly gotten it right by highlighting some very, very poor outings, led by Sylvester Stallone’s fourth part in The Expendables franchise. Expend4bles tops this year’s list of Razzie Award nominations, with seven opportunities to go home with a Razzie.
Quite aside from the fact that Expend4bles is utter trash and a root canal would be significantly more fun, the film deserves at least one dubious honour for thinking incorporating a digit into its title is a good idea.
Just because it just about worked for Se7en, doesn’t mean you can or should follow suit.
Close second this year for worst of the worst are The Exorcist: Believer and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, each receiving five nominations. And it’s hard to argue.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania are next with four nominations apiece, and Meg 2: The Trench gets away with only three.
Again, try arguing with that.
The 44th Annual Razzie “winners” will be unveiled on “Oscar Eve,” on Saturday 9 March.
Here is the complete list of 2024 nominees:
WORST PICTURE
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Meg 2: The Trench
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST ACTOR
- Russell Crowe / The Pope’s Exorcist
- Vin Diesel / Fast X
- Chris Evans / Ghosted
- Jason Statham / Meg 2: The Trench
- Jon Voight / Mercy
WORST ACTRESS
- Ana de Armas / Ghosted
- Megan Fox / Johnny & Clyde
- Salma Hayek / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Jennifer Lopez / The Mother
- Dame Helen Mirren / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Kim Cattrall / About My Father
- Megan Fox / Expend4bles
- Bai Ling / Johnny & Clyde
- Lucy Liu / Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Mary Stuart Masterson / Five Nights at Freddy’s
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Michael Douglas / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Mel Gibson / Confidential Informant
- Bill Murray / Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Franco Nero (as “The Pope”) The Pope’s Exorcist
- Sylvester Stallone / Expend4ables
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
- Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” / Expend4bles
- Any 2 Money-Grubbing Investors Who Donated to the $400 Million for Remake Rights to The Exorcist
- Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) Ghosted
- Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum / Magic Mike’s Last Dance
- Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers (!) in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
- Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
WORST DIRECTOR
- Rhys Frake-Waterfield / Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
- David Gordon Green / The Exorcist: Believer
- Peyton Reed / Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
- Scott Waugh / Expend4bles
- Ben Wheatley / Meg 2: The Trench
WORST SCREENPLAY
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Expend4bles
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey