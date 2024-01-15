Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' is no longer the most streamed song, with The Weeknd overlapping the ginger wonder with over 4 billion streams.

The Weeknd’s hit single ‘Blinding Lights’ has become the first song in history to pass the 4 billion stream mark on Spotify.

The 2019 song passed Ed Sheeran’s 'Shape of You' as the all-time most-streamed song on the service, and it is one of two Weeknd songs in the top 10: his 2016 song 'Starboy' (featuring Daft Punk) is at No. 6.

In a statement about crossing the four billion mark, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) said: “I’ll never stop being humbled by anything I create making its way to millions of people let alone billions! I’m so thankful this song makes people feel a way that they keep going back to listen.”

In case you were wondering, here’s the Top 10 most streamed songs (figures in billions):