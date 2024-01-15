Visit Euronews

The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' becomes first song to pass 4 billion streams on Spotify

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ is first song to pass 4 billion streams on Spotify
Copyright XO - Republic - YouTube
By David Mouriquand
Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' is no longer the most streamed song, with The Weeknd overlapping the ginger wonder with over 4 billion streams.

The Weeknd’s hit single ‘Blinding Lights’ has become the first song in history to pass the 4 billion stream mark on Spotify.

The 2019 song passed Ed Sheeran’s 'Shape of You' as the all-time most-streamed song on the service, and it is one of two Weeknd songs in the top 10: his 2016 song 'Starboy' (featuring Daft Punk) is at No. 6.

In a statement about crossing the four billion mark, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) said: “I’ll never stop being humbled by anything I create making its way to millions of people let alone billions! I’m so thankful this song makes people feel a way that they keep going back to listen.”

In case you were wondering, here’s the Top 10 most streamed songs (figures in billions):

  1. The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' - 4.005
  2. Ed Sheeran - 'Shape of You' - 3.749
  3. Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved' - 3.155
  4. Post Malone and Swae Lee - 'Sunflower' - 3.106
  5. Tones and I - 'Dance Monkey' - 2.973
  6. The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk - 'Starboy' - 2.956
  7. Harry Styles - 'As It Was' - 2.949
  8. Drake featuring WizKid and Kyla - 'One Dance' - 2.937
  9. The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber - 'Stay' - 2.909
  10. Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - 'Rockstar' - 2.853
