Shia LaBeouf's conversion stems from his recent role as Saint Padre Pio in the 2022 film, where he trained at the Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in California.

If you've been trying to keep up with Shia LaBeouf's career, you know he has a knack for leaving fans scratching their heads.

His latest plot twist is his most divine yet.

LaBeouf, the Hollywood actor known for roles in Holes, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and three Transformer movies, as well as his off-screen troubles and controversies, has converted to Catholicism after being confirmed on New Year’s Eve at a Mass presided over by Capuchin Franciscan friars.

Adding to the intrigue, LaBeouf, who had a barmitzvah when he was 13, is contemplating a role as a deacon (a subordinate officer) within the Church, “sometime in the future”.

The California branch of the Capuchin Franciscans, a Catholic religious order, took to Facebook to announce the news, accompanied by images of the 37-year-old actor beaming alongside members of the organization.

“We are thrilled to share that our dear friend Shia LaBeouf has fully entered the church this past weekend through the sacrament of confirmation! The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey,” the order’s Western America Province said.

Training for Padre Pio

Shia LaBeouf participates in his Catholic confirmation ceremony at Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in Solvang, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Credit: AP/Word on Fire Catholic Ministries

The sacramental ceremony was held at Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in Solvang, California, the same friary where LaBeouf - who has acknowledged alcoholism and faced abuse allegations - trained for months for his role as one of Italy’s best-known and most revered saints in the 2022 film, “ Padre Pio.”

LaBeouf “has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church,” the order said.

“His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values.”

Speaking on an CNA interview last June, LaBeouf said: “I have never, in the course of my entire career, been on a set where the film felt easier to make.”

“I think we made a beautiful film as a result of following his teachings and really leaning into the pragmatic way in which he dealt with the world … It’s probably why I love Catholicism, because it’s so nuts and bolts," he added.