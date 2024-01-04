Elvis is set to be brought back to life virtually as part of a new immersive concert experience coming to the UK.

Elvis is not going away any time soon.

Following Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic Elvis and Sofia Coppola’s upcoming movie Priscilla, released this week in cinemas, which examines the relationship between the singer and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, the “King of Rock and Roll” is heading back to the stage.

Presley fans will be able to see a life-sized digital version of Elvis performing on stage in the UK for the first time later this year.

Indeed, the star behind songs like 'Hound Dog', 'Jailhouse Rock' and 'Blue Suede Shoes' is being brought back to life and will hit the stage in November, courtesy of British company Layered Reality, who says the event will be the "world's first Elvis immersive experience".

The company uses artificial intelligence and holographic projection, as well as thousands of the singer’s photos and home video footage, all granted by Presley’s estate.

The show, titled Elvis Evolution, will allow fans to be able to "feel up close and personal" to him through the concert experience – all at a location in central London which has yet to be announced.

Further shows are also planned in Berlin, Las Vegas, and Tokyo.

Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises, said: "We're thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley's life and legacy."

Elvis Presley during a concert in the US, in December 1968. AP Photo

The announcement comes just before Presley’s birthday, as the singer, who died in 1977 aged 42, would have celebrated his 89th birthday on 8 January.

The project also follows in the footsteps of several bands who are turning to AI and holograms to carry on their musical legacy.

Abba became virtual avatars in a digital show, Abba Voyage BAILLIE WALSH

Swedish pop band Abba had their hugely popular virtual concerts, Abba Voyage, in London, in which life-sized avatars of the band performed as their human counterparts appeared in 1979.

Elsewhere, rock band Kiss have also unveiled avatars of themselves, depicted as superhero versions of the musicians. Their characters were created with the same technology used in Abba Voyage.