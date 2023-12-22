The famous US designer is launching FashionVerse, an interactive mobile game that uses generative AI to create photorealistic avatars, backgrounds and props.

Tommy Hilfiger is bringing the runway to your pocket with a new interactive mobile video game that lets you style 3D fashion looks.

The US designer’s investment film Hilfiger Ventures teamed up with game developer Tilting Point to create FashionVerse, a mobile game aimed at Gen Z and Millennial audiences. It launches in January on iOS and Android devices, and through the Netflix mobile app.

Hilfiger came up with the idea for FashionVerse himself, saying he wanted to tap into cutting-edge technology to expand the fashion world in an immersive and interactive game.

FashionVerse uses cutting-edge technology – it was developed using an AI model that creates hyper-realistic avatars, settings and props, bringing to life a visually-stunning virtual world.

Players can style scenes “with the latest fashion trends, IRL brands, and backgrounds,” according to the official game description.

There are two gameplay modes – Stylist mode, where players can create full scenes using a curated list of clothing, shoes, accessories and background; and Trendsetter mode, where players can create mood boards featuring their favourite outfits.

“It’s been a life goal of mine to make fashion more accessible,” Hilfiger said in a statement. “Given how many people engage with fashion through their phones, I thought there has to be a way to bring everyone together into one community, providing a more immersive experience.”

FashionVerse is at its heart a social game, meaning players can share their finished works, vote on other stylists’ creations or comment on their favourite looks.

Developers also emphasised the importance of diversity and representation – the game features a wide range of avatars, including models of all sizes, ethnicities, abilities and poses. One of the avatars posted on FashionVerse’s Instagram account has a prosthetic leg.

Hilfiger partnered with major fashion, entertainment, art, and beauty brands for a series of branded challenges within the game, in the weeks following the launch.

Players will be able to interact with the real world of fashion, as well as access digital exclusives from celebrated artists and musicians.

The game's goal is to merge the worlds of fashion, music and pop culture in one stylish, immersive package.