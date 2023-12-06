Bolero declared UNESCO intangible cultural heritage

By Euronews with AFP

Part of Cuba and Mexico's deep cultural tradition, the musical genre of Bolero is now recognised as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO.

ADVERTISEMENT

UNESCO is releasing its 2023 list for intangible heritage. The UN body for culture, science and education has decided to add Bolero to the list in an effort to safeguard and promote the musical genre.

Bolero embodies the essence of romance and poetry from Cuba and Mexico, where it has been popular for over a century.

Originating in Santiago de Cuba in the late 19th century, the Bolero was popularised and stylised in Mexico a few years later, at the beginning of the 20th century.

The music has a deep, cultural significance in both countries, and is characterised by guitar melodies accompanying romantic lyrics.

Nowadays it is usually sung by groups of men, rather than traditionally individual singers. Bolero is not related to the eponymous Spanish dance.

The ongoing UNESCO committee session currently taking place in Botswana is set to unveil cultural traditions expected to join the cultural heritage list.