The Dude’s iconic robe from ‘The Big Lebowski’ could be yours

The famous two-piece outfit will star in a Julien’s Auctions sale celebrating the 25th anniversary of the cult classic film, ‘The Big Lebowski’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Dude abides.”

Words to live by. And, now, you can live by them whilst channelling your inner His Dudeness, or, Duder, or El Duderino, by wearing the robe of The Dude himself.

Jeff Bridges’ iconic brown knitted fleece bathrobe and cotton Jockey t-shirt ensemble from his role as Jeffery Lebowski in Joel and Ethan Coen’s 1998 film is headed for auction on 16 December at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills.

According to the Julien’s site, the robe is expected to rack up an estimated $30,000 to $50,000 (€27,000 - €45,000), with a starting bid of $7,000 (€6,300).

Fans can also bid on The Dude’s sunglasses, as well as the film’s complete original storyboards by J. Todd Anderson.

'The Big Lebowski: The Complete Storyboards Auction' is part of a larger event held by Julien’s Auctions in partnership with Turner Classic Movies, titled TCM Present: Hollywood Legends.

For the unacquainted (what are you doing, seriously?), the ’90s comedy follows The Dude and his bowling buddies on a madcap journey featuring kidnapping, a case of mistaken identity, German nihilists, and lots of White Russians.

The robe, the storyboard... All you need is a White Russian Julien’s Auctions

Running from 14 – 17 December, the sale will also include items such as Marilyn Monroe’s There’s No Business Like Show Business film-worn ensemble, Captain America’s shield from The Avengers, a Stormtrooper helmet from Star Wars: A New Hope, and Audrey Hepburn’s screen-worn Givenchy Haute Couture ensemble from Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the No Kid Hungry campaign. Launched in 2010, it focuses on providing schools and community organizations across the US with the technical assistance, funds, and resources they need to connect kids with nutritional meals.

Happy bidding.