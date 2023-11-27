France has won the junior version of the Eurovision song contest with Zoe Clauzure and her song 'Coeur'.

Zoé Clauzure, aged 13, won the 21st edition of the Junior Eurovision competition, which was held in Nice on Sunday (26 November). The young Frenchwoman sang a song entitled 'Cœur', about bullying at school.

After Lissandro in 2022 and Valentina in 2020, Zoé Clauzure gave France another Junior Eurovision victory - the country's third since 2020.

Spain's Sandra Valero and her song 'Loviu' finished in second place, and Armenia Yan Girls and the song 'Do It My Way' finished third.

There were 16 countries this year, one of them Estonia, which was participating for the first time.