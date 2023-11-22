Who is the Sexiest Bald Man Alive 2023 – and where is Stanley Tucci?

A grave injustice has been made in the poll to determine the Sexiest Bald Man of 2023.

A poll to determine the Sexiest Bald Man of 2023 is proving divisive - not least in the Euronews Culture department.

This year, Prince William has been named the sexiest bald man alive, according to a new study based on Google searches.

The study was carried out by the marketing agency Reboot, who examined the frequency of searched names of bald men alongside their net worth, height, vocal attractiveness, shine factor, and “Golden Ratio”, giving each contender a score out of 10.

That last bit has little to do with the Fibonacci sequence, and is more about Reboot inputting photos of each celebrity into a “computer algorithm”, which was able to identify prominent features, otherwise known as facial landmarks.”

Prince William topped the list with a score of 9.88, ahead of the actors Vin Diesel (really??), Jason Statham and Samuel L. Jackson. Amazon boss Jeff Bezos came in at number five, ahead of Michael Jordan, Dwayne Johnson (we expected higher), Shemar Moore, Shaquille O’Neal and Terry Crews.

Here's the breakdown:

And no mention of Stanley Tucci, the sophisticated American treasure, actor, and host extraordinaire of life-affirming food and travel documentary series 'Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy'.

We demand a recount.

And we’re not the only ones.

Check out some of the reactions below:

To be fair, Tucci did secure the second spot last year – with Vin Diesel at the number 1 spot. Which is nothing short of a travesty.

Speaking of travesties, where on earth is the ever-glorious Mark Strong, pray tell?

This is all very upsetting.