How much would you pay for Kurt Cobain’s cigarettes?

An unopened pack of American Spirit cigarettes owned by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain is up for auction this week, described as “maybe the most expensive packet of cigarettes ever”.

The American Spirits - still preserved in the original cellophane wrapping - are being sold by Julien’s Auctions as part of its “Played, Worn, & Torn: Rock ’N’ Roll Iconic Guitars And Memorabilia” auction.

“American Spirit menthols were the preferred brand of the late rock star,” the lot description describes. “This pack was saved by Cobain’s roommate at the Los Angeles rehab clinic where he briefly stayed several days before taking his own life.”

The pack is estimated at $800 - $1,200 (€740 - €1,100). As of writing, the current highest bid is $2,000 (€1,845).

Kurt's American Spirit pack julienslive.com

If you want a piece of memorabilia that can’t be smoked, there are several other Cobain items up for sale, including the jeans he wore in the 'Heart-Shaped Box' music video, a series of handwritten notes, and a yellow argyle cardigan - all left to his roommate at the Exodus Recovery Center in Los Angeles.

Expected to fetch $1,000,000 - $2,000,000 (€922,000 - €1.8 million) is the left-handed Fender Mustang electric guitar played by Cobain in his final public performance before he tragically died in April 1994.

You can find out more about the auction here.