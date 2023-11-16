After an inexplicable delay and amid swirling rumours, the first set of tickets will go on sale for 2024’s Glastonbury Festival tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two weeks after a delay, Glastonbury tickets will go on sale tonight for the first time.

The first ticket sales will be split across two events, as per usual. The first on 16 November at 6pm GMT will be for festival ticket and coach travel ticket combinations. The rest of the general admission tickets will then go on sale on Sunday 19 November at 9am GMT.

Originally, the two ticket sales were set for the 2 and 5 of November. Festival goers have to register their details in advance of the ticket sales. Four hours before the coach ticket sale on 2 November, Glastonbury announced that the two sales would be postponed by a fortnight, citing fans complaining that they had lost their registrations.

In advance of the original ticket sale, Glastonbury stated that it would have a housekeeping operation of its registrations. Any email registered before 2020 were deleted after 2 October, with a window open until 30 October to re-register.

Glastonbury reported that many fans only found out about this after the deadline had passed and delayed the sale “out of fairness to those individuals”.

It was a highly irregular move for the festival, which saw 2.5 million people apply for 210,000 tickets for the 2023 edition of the festival.

Rumour mills

In the week following the postponement, a rumour of the headliners was reported by British tabloid Daily Mail. The article claimed a festival insider had confirmed to the tabloid that Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay would play the festival’s impressive Pyramid Stage in June 2024.

The suggestion of Madonna and Dua Lipa as headliners accorded with statements made by festival co-organiser Emily Eavis last year.

After criticism of the 2023’s line-up predominantly featuring male artists, Eavis claimed that a female headliner fell-through at the last minute. She also said that 2024’s festival would feature two female headliners, both being first-timers – for which Madonna and Dua Lipa fit the bill.

Still, Eavis was quick to dismiss the Mail’s article.

“The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue,” she wrote on X, while adding that they are still “working on the line-up day and night”.

Admittedly, for the article to be “untrue”, all that needs to happen is for Coldplay to not be a headliner or for Dua Lipa to not technically headline and take a supporting slot instead. The Queen of Pop may still make an appearance.

How to get a ticket?

Every year, the Glastonbury Festival ticket sale is responsible for blood pressure increases across the world.

Logging on with the 1 in 10 chance to go to the UK’s biggest festival in November hardly sets the stage for the fun times next June. If you’re one of the millions who will give it a go tonight or on Sunday, here are our top tips to get through.

Set an alarm

Don’t be caught out unprepared.

The first sale is 16 November at 6pm at the link here.

The second general sale is on 19 November at 9pm at the same link.

Save that link and log onto your computer a good few minutes before, just to check everything is working.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dua Lipa performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. AP Photo

Team up

Two heads are better than one, and six are three times better than that.

Tickets can be bought in batches of six. So, grab as many people as you can, have everyone put their registration details in a shared spreadsheet, and then communicate who’s got through to the purchase site via a big WhatsApp group.

Accept your fate

With everything in place, there’s only so much you can do.

Experts don’t actually recommend using multiple devices and multiple tabs as it can confuse browsers and cause errors.

Instead, with your groupchat in place and your alarm set, log in and hope for the best. If it doesn’t work out, you can always hop the fence. (Euronews does not actually recommend you illegally enter the Glastonbury Festival.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Glastonbury Festival will run from 26th – 30 June 2024 at Worthy Farm in England.